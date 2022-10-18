BAE Systems and Hyundai Supernal to collaborate on flight control system for electric aircraft

BAE Systems and Supernal will partner to design and develop the flight control computer for Supernal’s electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle. In support of Supernal—an advanced air mobility company from Hyundai Motor Group (earlier post)—BAE Systems will help define the architecture of a lightweight, fly-by-wire system for its autonomous-capable aircraft. The fly-by-wire controls will safely and efficiently control the aircraft during flight.

The development of advanced, high-integrity controls is crucial to meet the demands of electric aircraft. BAE Systems is harnessing its investment in electrification and expertise in flight-critical systems to advance sustainable aviation. We look forward to working with Supernal to make this shared vision a reality. —Ehtisham Siddiqui, vice president and general manager of Controls and Avionics Solutions at BAE Systems

This next-generation system will be a compact solution that addresses the processing requirements and potential autonomy needs of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) vehicles. It will also have the flexibility to meet the unique integration challenges of electric air taxis, as well as large regional electric aircraft.

The program will leverage more than 40 years of BAE Systems’ expertise in designing and certifying flight-critical fly-by-wire systems for commercial and military aircraft, including vertical takeoff platforms. Work on the flight control system will be conducted at the company’s facility in Endicott, New York.