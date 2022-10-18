BYD launches 3 new electric vehicles at the Paris Motor Show

BYD is launching three new battery-electric passenger vehicles in Europe at the Paris Motor Show, including the BYD ATTO 3, a C-segment SUV designed with the European customer in mind; the BYD TANG, a 7-seater with variable all-wheel drive; and the sporty sedan BYD HAN.





The BYD ATTO 3 has been awarded the five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP, Europe’s leading independent safety assessment program. The BYD ATTO 3 was assessed by Euro NCAP engineers in four categories: adult occupant protection; child occupant protection; safety assistance; and protection for vulnerable road users.

For adult occupant protection the BYD ATTO 3 scored 91%, with Euro NCAP praising, in particular, how the passenger compartment remained stable in the frontal offset test. In the child occupant protection tests, the BYD ATTO 3 achieved 89%, minimizing impact to all critical body areas for both the six and ten-year-old representative dummies.

BYD ATTO 3 safety assist systems achieved a score of 74%, with Euro NCAP highlighting the performance of the camera-based Intelligent Speed Limit Assist and Lane Keeping Assist systems. The vehicle’s autonomous emergency braking system (AEB) contributed to a vulnerable road user score of 69%, with testers giving specific mention to the system's recognition of pedestrians and cyclists.

BYD’s new generation e-Platform 3.0, comprises the first mass-produced highly integrated 8-in-1 electric powertrain connecting all electric control units and management systems, and the rigorously tested ultra-safe Blade Battery. BYD e-Platform 3.0 features a ‘multi-load path’ structure controlling how energy is absorbed by the car in the event of a collision, minimizing intrusion into the passenger cabin. Passenger protection is further enhanced by a reinforced body structure with high torsional rigidity.

BYD ATTO 3 features Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Brake, Lane Keep Assistance, Lane Change Assist, and Emergency Lane Keep. further driver aids include Blind Spot Detection System, ESP, Traction Control, Hill Decent Control, Automatic Vehicle Hold, Intelligent Speed Limit Information, and Intelligent Speed Limit Control. The driving experience is improved by Adaptive Cruise Control and Intelligent Cruise Control. The panoramic camera provides 360-degree visibility for the driver for safe maneuvering of the vehicle.

BYD is founded in 1995 as a pioneer in battery technology, BYD’s mission is to influence change through sustainable innovation by creating a complete, clean-energy ecosystem that reduces the world’s reliance on fossil fuels. In Europe, BYD is dedicated to making mobility solutions emission-free. Over the past 27 years, BYD has focused on mastering advanced technologies spanning batteries, electric motors, electronic control systems and semiconductor chips.

BYD is a high-tech brand

BYD is not just another car manufacturer. Emerging from this considerable research and development is the ground-breaking Blade Battery which is revolutionizing safety, durability and performance in the EV industry. This works in close synergy with BYD’s exceptional competency in electric powertrain technology for the ultimate in system efficiency and integrated vehicle intelligence. Combined, this integrated technology has been developed to deliver optimum performance and a better driving experience. Notably, BYD owns the vertical supply chain for seamless integration and manufacturing control, including the production of semiconductors.

Driving this innovation in technology, is a sincere commitment from BYD to provide safe and appealing solutions that reduce pollution from carbon emissions and address the issue of climate change, supporting the initiative to Cool the Earth by 1℃. The green dream has long been a priority for BYD and is the vision for the future. For over two decades, BYD has been at the forefront of sustainable innovation. In 2008, BYD launched the world’s first mass-produced plug-in hybrid at the Geneva Motor Show. BYD was also the first automotive OEM in the world to announce it would be ceasing production of ICE vehicles this year to focus on BEV and PHEV products. BYD is the first, and only company in the world, to provide full market new energy vehicle solutions.

Global leader in new energy vehicles

BYD is the global leader in new energy vehicles (NEVs), and the third-largest auto brand in the world based on market capitalisation. BYD has ranked as number one for sales of new energy vehicles in China for 9 consecutive years.

Globally, BYD has committed to more than 2.6 million new energy passenger cars, reinforcing the brand’s credentials as it enters new markets in Europe. The BYD footprint now covers six continents, more than 70 countries and more than 400 cities saving the equivalent of more than 14 million tonnes in carbon emissions. BYD achieved listing on Fortune Global 500 in 2021.

The European market is not entirely new to BYD. BYD’s European headquarters are based in Rotterdam in the Netherlands; its home since 1998 with branches in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Sweden, as well as a high-tech manufacturing facility for its eBus business in Hungary. During this time, BYD has established numerous collaborations with European partners, and gained a thorough understanding of customer expectations in Europe.