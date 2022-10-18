Ultrafast EV charging debuts at Phillips 66 flagship station in Houston

Phillips 66 has installed FreeWire ultrafast electric-vehicle chargers (earlier post) at its station near Houston Headquarters, marking the debut of ultrafast EV charging at a convenience fuel station in the city.

Phillips 66 and FreeWire unveiled plans earlier this year to deploy FreeWire’s ultrafast, battery-integrated technology to meet the growing demand from EV drivers for high-speed, on-the-go charging. Phillips 66 will leverage its network of approximately 7,000 Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 branded US sites and other strategic locations. The chargers are the first commissioned FreeWire chargers in Texas.

The introduction of the EV chargers reflects Phillips 66’s commitment to working to meet the world’s growing energy needs while reducing its environmental footprint. The company has focused its Emerging Energy and Sustainability business strategy on four pillars: renewable fuels, batteries, carbon capture and hydrogen.

FreeWire’s Boost Charger is a more convenient option for sites looking to enter the EV charging space. It connects to existing infrastructure without burdensome construction costs and permitting restraints. Boost Charger features a 160 kWh battery capacity and only needs one-eighth of the input power required of legacy charging while delivering up to 200 kW of high-power charging to all EV models.

The battery charges at off-peak times when power is cheaper, reducing operational costs for the site, while still providing the needed capacity to give consumers a rapid charge.