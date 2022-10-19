Cadillac previews production CELESTIQ flagship EV; MSRP starting above $300,000

Cadillac provided some details on its production CELESTIQ flagship “ultra-luxury sedan”; the show car version appeared earlier this year. (Earlier post.) Each CELESTIQ will be personally commissioned—no two will be alike. Clients will work directly with their selected dealer and Cadillac designers to realize their unique vision for the car, with unprecedented levels of personalization tailored to reflect the owner’s tastes.





The Ultium Platform is the foundation for CELESTIQ’s performance and range. This dedicated EV propulsion architecture combines a 111-kWh battery pack and a two-motor, all-wheel-drive propulsion system to offer a GM-estimated 600 horsepower and 640 lb-ft (868 N·m) of torque, along with a GM-estimated driving range of 300 miles (483 km) on a full charge.

Unique among Ultium-based EVs are CELESTIQ’s 11.59:1 front and 11.63:1 rear gear ratios, which were specially calibrated to optimize range and performance. In addition to the impressive horsepower and torque, the vehicle is also projected to deliver 0-60-mph in 3.8 seconds.





The Ultium Platform also serves as a structural element of the vehicle, contributing to its overall strength and feeling of solidity, in addition to its performance. The CELESTIQ’s battery cells are mounted horizontally, enabling the vehicle’s long, low and lean proportions, while the low mounting position of the pack drops the vehicle’s center of gravity, enhancing handling and ride comfort, as well as maximizing interior spaciousness.

Regen on Demand Braking is standard and helps maximize driving range by converting the kinetic energy of the vehicle’s forward momentum into electricity that’s stored in the battery pack. It also includes One-Pedal Driving, which can slow the vehicle to a complete stop using only the accelerator pedal, for very fine vehicle control.





Interior view of Cadillac CELESTIQ showing the front 55-inch pillar-to-pillar screen.

CELESTIQ’s engineers made the most of the robust architecture and developed Cadillac’s most technologically advanced suspension and other performance systems, including:

Adaptive Air Suspension: CELESTIQ makes use of an air suspension system, rather than the coiled springs used in a traditional suspension system. Compared to traditional suspension systems, air suspension offers a softer, more isolated ride for greater ride quality.

Active Rear Steering: CELESTIQ will offer up to 3.5 degrees of out-of-phase rear steering, in which the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction of the front wheels for greater maneuverability at low speeds. At higher speeds, the rear wheels will turn in-phase with the front wheels.

Magnetic Ride Control 4.0: A signature Cadillac engineering innovation will find a new home in CELESTIQ. Originally developed for the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, the system is the world’s fastest-reacting suspension technology, which allows for greater responsiveness and enhanced isolation from road imperfections.

Advanced AWD: CELESTIQ offers a two-motor electric drive unit. These motors work with torque optimizer modules that analyze torque requirements for given vehicle inputs. These modules turn the front or rear motors on and off as required to provide optimal torque to enhance ride quality and electric driving range.

Active Roll Control: The Cadillac-first Active Roll Control feature is a significant contributor to the vehicle’s nimble handling. It employs stabilizer bars embedded at the front and rear of the chassis to mitigate the rolling force exerted on the vehicle during turns and other maneuvers, enhancing the feeling of stability, control and occupant comfort.

Active Rear Spoiler: The CELESTIQ Active Rear Spoiler deploys at lower speeds to help improve aerodynamic efficiency and further raises at higher speeds to help keep the vehicle balanced.

Ride-focused tires: CELESTIQ will feature available 23-inch forged aluminum wheels with 23-inch summer-only Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires. This combination will offer strong rolling resistance performance and precision steering. Designed specifically for Cadillac, the tread pattern, self-sealing technology and foam inserts enable a quiet tire for greater ride isolation.

Electric Power Steering: CELESTIQ features a variable ratio front electric power steering system, similar to that found on the Cadillac Blackwings but calibrated specifically for CELESTIQ, that works in coordination with active rear steering to automatically adjust to the ideal steering ratio depending on vehicle speed resulting in an engaging and intuitive driving experience.

5-link front and rear suspension: CELESTIQ’s 5-link front and rear suspension provides exceptional performance tailored specifically for the high torque output of an electric vehicle motor. The suspension isolators are precisely tuned to minimize cabin disturbances yet allow proper road feel and handling response, delivering on Cadillac’s promise of isolated precision.

CELESTIQ is equipped with a 200 kW DC fast charging system capable of adding up to a Cadillac-estimated 78 miles of range in only 10 minutes of charging at a public DC fast charging station.

CELESTIQ clients will also have access to Ultium Charge 360, a holistic approach to EV charging that’s designed to simplify the overall charging experience. It includes access to more than 110,000 publicly available charging points in the United States and Canada. And through the myCadillac Mobile app, clients can find nearby charging stations, see real-time charger availability, plan routes, start charging sessions and more.

All told, CELESTIQ includes approximately 300 approved and pending patented technologies and processes, including innovation in hands-free driver assistance features, safety features, electrified propulsion systems, connected technologies and many advances found throughout the Ultium Platform.

CELESTIQ Body Structure. The all-new architecture dedicated exclusively to CELESTIQ is based on the Ultium Platform, which integrates the propulsion system’s battery pack and serves as a structural element of the vehicle, contributing to its overall strength, durability and performance. Features include:

Mega Castings: The CELESTIQ underbody includes six large precision sand-cast aluminum components. Each casting reduces part count by 30 to 40 components, compared to typical stamped construction. The benefits being more efficient use of space, simplicity and improved structural rigidity. The CELESTIQ precision sand-casted content and processes are ideal for low volume, handcrafted, bespoke vehicles.

Additive Manufacturing: With 115 3D printed parts in the production vehicle, the CELESTIQ demonstrates GM’s broadest use of this process. The steering wheel center is the largest metal part GM has printed in production, combining the show surface and the structural B-side of the part, while the seat belt adjustable guide loop is GM’s first safety-related 3D printed part. Other 3D-printed parts include: window switches, grab handles, console decor and structural pieces under the vehicle’s surface.

Flex Fabrication: Each CELESTIQ vehicle will feature more than 300 fabricated pieces throughout the body structure, chassis, interior and electrical components. This “Flex Fabrication” process utilizes metal sheets that can be folded and manipulated into the unique shapes required for the CELESTIQ design—a process more akin to metallic origami than traditional stamping.

Every CELESTIQ will be constructed at the General Motors Global Technical Center, in Warren, Michigan. It will be the first production vehicle produced at the company’s 66-year-old landmark design and engineering campus, with $81 million invested to support it.

The CELESTIQ manufacturing area is a high-security “clean room”-type environment known as the Artisan Center, with access granted only to the artisans involved with construction. No more than six vehicles will be assembled at any time, ensuring the many layers of attention and quality control are painstakingly executed.

CELESTIQ is expected to go into production in December 2023, with an expected MSRP to begin north of $300,000 and increase based on level of personalization. CELESTIQ availability by waitlist only.