Rolls-Royce and Classiq collaborate on quantum algorithm design for computational fluid dynamics

Quantum software company Classiq is working with Rolls-Royce to implement novel computational fluid dynamics algorithms. Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) deals with heavy, and complex numerical simulations of fluid and gas phenomena. Used in many industrial applications, CFD is key to improving advanced equipment design by, for example, optimizing aerodynamics and thermodynamics. The collaboration will combine quantum and classical computing techniques, leveraging the strengths of each technology.

The quantum HHL algorithm (developed by Aram Harrow, Avinatan Hassidim, and Seth Lloyd), which solves a linear set of equations, can be utilized in a hybrid classical/quantum computer implementation of CFD. The nonlinear and linear parts are solved on classical and quantum hardware, respectively.

Classiq will provide an efficient implementation of the linear problem definition into the quantum circuit and will generate optimized circuits for the different quantum functions within the HHL algorithm. Using the Classiq platform, Rolls-Royce will develop optimized quantum circuits for the HHL algorithm.

We are very pleased to be working with Classiq on a very important part of our quantum computing roadmap. Classiq’s unique platform offers both optimization and ease of use that will be essential as we seek to run more and more sophisticated CFD models. Achieving our net zero carbon goals requires ongoing enhancements to the sophistication of design simulations that will continue to stretch the limits of classical supercomputing. The potential of quantum computers to drastically reduce simulation run-times cannot be ignored, and the work we’re doing today ensures we will have the capabilities to benefit from Quantum Advantage when it arrives. —Leigh Lapworth, Rolls-Royce Fellow and Quantum Computing Lead

The Classiq platform will enable Rolls-Royce to design, optimize and analyze quantum algorithms that scale. This will allow Rolls-Royce, a leader in aerospace and power systems, to implement novel computational fluid dynamics algorithms in a way that is hardware-independent.

Classiq’s synthesis engine implicitly explores a vast design space of potential circuits to meet each user’s needs and provide optimization—leaving users with more resources, whether it’s time, qubits, quantum gates, or accuracies. This functional-level exploration is possible only when synthesizing circuits from functional models, an approach fundamentally different from existing quantum solution schemes.

Quantum computers are expected to provide a calculation speedup compared to classical computers in the coming years and capability building is a key step to take in preparation for this new computing era. Rolls-Royce, with Classiq’s support, is implementing optimized and hardware-agnostic algorithms for the quantum computers of today and tomorrow.