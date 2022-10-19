Toyota boosts 2023 Corolla Hybrid; starting MSRP $1,250 lower than 2022 Corolla Hybrid

The Toyota Corolla Hybrid enters the 2023 model year as a thoroughly upgraded model. The 2023 Corolla Hybrid now offers a choice of five model grades versus just one before. Debuting a more powerful hybrid system and available Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive, the 2023 Corolla Hybrid also gains new safety and multimedia systems, updated styling and new paint colors.





The 2023 Corolla Hybrid LE grade gets a $1,250 price reduction (starting from $22,800, down from $24,050). The Hybrid LE is now joined by a new LE AWD grade, sporty SE and SE AWD grades and a premium focused XLE. The XLE grade is now only available as a hybrid for 2023. All Corolla Hybrid models upgrade to new Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with new Proactive Driving Assist, including Obstacle Anticipation Assist and Deceleration Assist.

Next-generation Toyota Audio Multimedia equips all 2023 Corolla Hybrid models with an 8-inch high-resolution touch screen and added capabilities, including standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. All models add two rear-seat USB-C ports for a total of four in the car.

The sporty SE gains new standard Smart Key, enhanced Sport driving mode tuning and red interior accents replacing blue. As an added value, all 2023 Corolla Hybrid models include Safety Connect and Service Connect up to 10-year trial subscriptions.

To mark the sporty SE grade joining the enlarged Corolla Hybrid family for 2023, Toyota is offering a special SE Infrared Edition, with both FWD and AWD versions available. The new Corolla SE Hybrid grades (FWD and AWD) inherit the Gas SE’s sport suspension and the firmer-feel Electronic Power Steering.

All 2023 Corolla Hybrid models gain a more powerful Toyota Hybrid System. As before, the system pairs a 1.8-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder gas engine with two motor-generators through a planetary-type continuously variable transmission. A new compact high-output/low-loss drive motor for the transaxle/motor uses a redesigned magnet and electromagnetic steel plate configuration, with two additional magnets for increased output.





The revised hybrid system boosts output to 134 hp (up from 121) and 156 lb-ft (212 N·m) of torque (up from 146 lb-ft / 200 N·m), while EPA-estimated combined fuel economy reaches 47 mpg. The upgraded hybrid system improves acceleration and mid-range power.

The newly available AWD for Corolla Hybrid will help give the model an even wider appeal, combining two features to deliver added traction for slippery road conditions and exemplary fuel economy. The EPA combined fuel economy rating is 44 mpg.

As on other Toyota Hybrids with AWD, Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive employs a separate rear-mounted electric motor to power the rear wheels when needed. The system works seamlessly and transparently, preemptively distributing driving force to the rear wheels to help suppress front wheel slip during off-the-line starts. It also engages the rear motor in response to slippage at the front wheels and enhances cornering agility by helping to reduce understeer.

Corolla’s diverse model variety is made possible by the Toyota New Global Architecture-C platform (TNGA-C). A super-rigid structure, low center of gravity and highly refined tuning of the MacPherson-type strut front suspension and multi-link rear suspension endow all Corolla Hybrid models with exemplary handling agility, ride comfort and distinctive driving personality. This high-strength platform is fortified through the use of ultra-high-tensile steel as well as the application of structural adhesive technology for body rigidity and passenger security.

In-cabin powertrain and road noise have been minimized due to the widespread use of sound-absorbing materials, including Thinsulate, sealants, foams and silencer pads. The TNGA structure employs additional seals in its body panel gaps to insulate noise penetration and enhance air-sealing performance. As one example, the floor silencer pad is one large piece, instead of many smaller segments.

Corolla Hybrid uses a lithium-ion battery pack placed under the rear seat, allowing a 60/40 split folding rear seatback to expand cargo capacity. The battery location also contributes to the vehicle’s lower center of gravity, a boon to agility.

The engine, working in concert with the electric motor (MG2), assures responsive performance, while exemplary energy efficiency is achieved by using both electric motors (MG1 and MG2) for hybrid battery charging.

When pulling away from a stop in the Corolla Hybrid, the battery provides a subtle power boost in order to put less strain on the engine and eliminate the “rubber band” effect experienced with some hybrids. A preload differential adds to the confident acceleration feel. During low loads and low differential rotation, differential-limited torque is distributed to the left and right wheels, yielding excellent handling stability.

Corolla Hybrids offer EV mode, which allows the vehicle to be operated as a pure electric vehicle for short distances, depending upon certain conditions, such as battery charge level. This mode is useful for operating the vehicle in parking lots or indoor parking garages, for example. The Vehicle Proximity Notification feature alerts pedestrians of the vehicle’s presence when running in battery mode. Drive modes include:

NORMAL: Allows the hybrid system to achieve an ideal combination of fuel economy and vehicle acceleration. The accelerator opening amount changes linearly in response to accelerator pedal operation.

ECO: Improves hybrid system efficiency by limiting power in response to light to moderate accelerator pedal input.

SPORT: Enhances dynamic performance and acceleration.

Another boost to Corolla Hybrid’s fuel efficiency comes from the Electronically Controlled Brake (ECB) system, which coordinates operation between the regenerative braking force of the electric motors and the hydraulic braking system force to provide optimal stopping power. By proactively using the electric motors to recover as much electrical energy as possible from the regenerative braking system, this efficient cooperative control helps to maximize fuel economy.

An active hydraulic booster on the conventional (non-regenerative) braking system improves pedal feel and feedback for the driver. Brake Hold also comes standard, when engaged it is a convenient technology that reduces driver effort while waiting at a traffic light or while driving in heavy traffic. When the driver presses the accelerator, Brake Hold releases instantly.

The 2ZR-FXE 1.8-liter inline four-cylinder engine was designed specifically for a hybrid application. The long-stroke configuration employs the Atkinson cycle, which uses a very high compression ratio (13.0:1) along with a shorter intake stroke and longer expansion stroke than the Otto cycle. The Atkinson cycle extracts more energy from the fuel, and the electric motors compensate for reduced low-end power (versus the Otto cycle).

Internal friction is minimized, and an electric water pump eliminates the parasitic losses caused by a conventional belt-driven pump. Toyota sought efficiency gains in every system. The highly efficient air conditioning system, for example, uses S-FLOW control, which automatically optimizes airflow throughout the cabin according to the temperature setting, actual cabin and outside temperatures, sunlight intensity and occupied seats.

Getting the engine up to operating temperature quickly is critical to conserving fuel and reducing emissions at start-up. In the Corolla Hybrid, an exhaust heat recirculation system speeds up engine coolant warm-up. That in turn allows the hybrid system to stop the gas engine earlier and more often in the driving cycle when it’s not needed, for example in low-power-demand city driving conditions. The PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient) heater quickly provides cabin heat electrically in cold temperatures.

Upgraded Safety Tech: TSS 3.0. All Corolla Hybrid models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0), which includes enhancements made possible by system sensors with advanced detection capability. The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection is also capable of detecting motorcyclists and bicyclists in certain conditions. When making a turn or approaching an intersection, the system is designed to detect forward or laterally approaching oncoming vehicles and provides audio/visual alerts and automatic braking in certain conditions.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist is designed to notify the driver via audible and visual alerts and slight steering force if it senses the vehicle is leaving the lane without engaging a turn signal. Corolla hybrid will be equipped with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), which is designed to detect the preceding vehicle and adjust speed in order to maintain a preset distance. And when DRCC is set and engaged, and Lane Tracing Assist is activated, this system uses sensors to detect the lane or a preceding vehicle and provides steering support to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane while improved lane recognition delivers refined performance of Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Lane Tracing Assist.

Automatic High Beams are designed to detect preceding or oncoming vehicles and automatically switch between high beam and low beam headlights. Road Sign Assist is designed to recognize certain road sign information using a forward-facing camera and display them on the multi-information display (MID).

In addition to the TSS 3.0 system, other available safety features on the Corolla Hybrid include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn when vehicles are approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes. Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) helps detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and provides a visual and audible warning. Toyota’s Rear Seat Reminder comes standard on the Corolla Hybrid. The feature can note whether a rear door was opened within 10 minutes of the vehicle being turned on, or at any time after the vehicle has been turned on, with a reminder message in the instrument cluster after the engine is turned off, accompanied by multitone chimes.