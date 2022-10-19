Iveco Group inaugurates new ePowertrain plant in Turin, the Group’s first completely carbon-neutral manufacturing site

FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of Iveco Group, inaugurated the new Turin (Italy) ePowertrain plant, a manufacturing site fully dedicated to the production of the electric powertrain range and Iveco Group’s first completely carbon-neutral plant.





Covering a total area of 15,000 sq meters, the plant generates its own energy with solar panels and other photovoltaic and wind power technologies, purchases additional energy from renewable sources and buys carbon credits to fully offset its CO 2 emissions. A 6,000 sq meter internal space planted with 100 drought-resilient plants adds a further expected absorption of CO 2 of approximately 7 tons a year.





At full capacity, the plant will employ about 200 people to produce more than 20,000 electric axles and more than 20,000 battery packs a year. The electric axles will equip heavy-duty vehicles such as the Nikola Tre truck, while the electric transfer boxes and compact battery packs will be installed on light commercial vehicles and minibuses, such as the new IVECO eDAILY.

The adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies—including highly automated warehouses, augmented and virtual reality, intelligent sensors, 3D scanners for metrology-grade measurements, 3D reality simulators, cooperative robots and thermal imaging cameras—will enable improved safety, sustainability, quality, productivity, and logistics management.