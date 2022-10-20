DOE awarding $75M to Cirba Solutions to expand battery recycling as part of $2.8B funding

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is awarding a combined $2.8 billion to 21 projects to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries. (Earlier post.) Of that, $75,000,000 will go to one project in the recycling segment of the supply chain.

Cirba Solutions (previously Retriev Solutions, LLC), will receive $74,999,925 to support the expansion and upgrading of Cirba Solutions’ existing lithium-ion recycling facility in Lancaster, Ohio.

Cirba Solutions will collect, disassemble, shred, and upgrade the critical minerals present from tens of thousands of tons of lithium-ion batteries so the materials can be reused to produce new lithium-ion batteries.

At full operation, the Lancaster facility will be one of the largest commercial-scale recycling facilities in North America, producing enough battery-grade critical minerals to power more than 200,000 new electric vehicles (EVs) annually.

Prior to this federal funding award, Cirba Solutions announced its commitment to invest more than $200 million to expand the Lancaster, OH facility.

In September 2022, Cirba Solutions announced plans to construct a 75,000-square-foot facility in Eloy, Arizona to recycle lithium-ion batteries. The Eloy facility is expected to process enough battery material to power 50,000 EVs annually. The company aims to increase its lithium-ion battery processing capacity by approximately 600% over the next few years and open several new processing facilities throughout North America. Currently, the company has six active facilities processing all battery chemistries.

The capability to recycle lithium-ion batteries is imperative for the US to develop a sustainable domestic supply chain for the EV market.