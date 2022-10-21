Foxconn unveils crossover and pickup truck prototype EVs; MODEL C EV to be delivered in Taiwan next year

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world's largest technology manufacturer and service provider, announced two self-developed prototype electric vehicles at its third annual Hon Hai Tech Day (HHTD): the MODEL B crossover hatchback and the MODEL V all-terrain, electric pickup.

At the same time, Hon Hai showcased the production vehicle MODEL C, to be delivered in Taiwan next year, while showcasing key components of the EV supply chain, such as electric power steering (EPS) system, solid-state battery, silicon carbide power module and semiconductors. In addition, this year’s HHTD promoted the business model of contract design and manufacturing service (CDMS) in the field of electric vehicles through the next decade.

The rapid development of Hon Hai in the field of electric vehicles is a continuation of the Group's growth and innovation. In the past, we assisted global brand customers to transform the consumer electronics industry chain, step by step, providing consumers with extraordinary and affordable technology products. In the future, Hon Hai will certainly redefine the EV industry and provide drivers with safe and comfortable user experience in transportation. —Hon Hai Chairman and CEO Young Liu and Founder Terry Gou

Hon Hai’s vision has always been to produce complete solutions to bellwether customers and provide for comprehensive intelligent lifestyles. We used to make PCs and mobile phones. From now and into the future, we will create EVs. For more than 40 years, the greatest value we have brought to top-tier, global brand customers is that Hon Hai is your most trusted and reliable partner. In the EV industry, we are resolute about CDMS: This means contract design and manufacturing service. This commitment will not change. In the next 10 years, Hon Hai in the EV industry will redefine CDMS in the automotive field and continue to promote vertically integrated technology services. Our goal is to provide the range of high-tech services and capabilities required by automakers to propel them to become more competitive. —Hon Hai Chairman and CEO Young Liu





MODEL B

The brand-new concept prototype MODEL B crossover is based on the MODEL C platform, but with changes to the platform size and a new body design. Its S-duct design, the streamlined roof, and the air curtain on the D-pillar greatly reduces air turbulence. This allows the MODEL B to achieve an excellent drag coefficient of 0.26. As a personalized urban car, the compact 4.3-meter MODEL B has a cruising range of 450 kilometers and uses a 2.8-meter wheelbase to create a comfortable, roomy cockpit.





MODEL C

MODEL C, as the first EV built on the MIH open platform, has gone directly from last year’s concept prototype to this year’s production vehicle, fully demonstrating Hon Hai’s automotive manufacturing capabilities. With a drag coefficient of 0.28, a 0-to-100 km/h acceleration of 3.8 seconds and a distance range of nearly 700 kilometers, this model is electric, economical and multi-functional, meeting car owners’ expectations. The production-version of the MODEL C is anticipated to hit the roads in Taiwan in the second half of 2023.





MODEL V

With the milestone debut of the first made-in-Taiwan electric pickup MODEL V, Hon Hai completes its range of passenger cars and large commercial vehicles. The MODEL V is the result of the vertical integration of Hon Hai and MIH alliance partners. It is the first electric pickup designed and developed in Taiwan. It has a payload capacity of up to 1 ton and a towing capacity of 3 tons.

The electric pickup adopts a double-cab, 5-seat configuration. Sensors surrounding the body are combined with electronic rearview mirrors and a display screen to integrate the instrument panel.

HHEV.OS architecture. To lower the entry threshold for the electric vehicle industry, Hon Hai simplified the complexity of software development and greatly shortened the development time through HHEV.OS. This EV software platform has excellent scalability, conforms to vehicle regulations and safety, and ensures instant and reliable transmission.

Through the HHEV.OS software platform, EV designers can focus on the most valuable development work and achieve the purpose of rapid product launch. At the same time, Hon Hai will also apply to MIH to make HHEV.OS the standard for the MIH software open platform.

At the first annual HHTD in 2020, Hon Hai announced the MIH open platform, promoting standardization, modularization and platforms approach for technologies. Through sharing and division of labor, Hon Hai is changing the traditional automotive industry system and establishing an open, technical standard and supply chain.

At the second HHTD in 2021, Hon Hai launched three electric vehicles, MODEL C, MODEL E, and MODEL T. With a diverse product line in EVs, Hon Hai is demonstrating nimble R&D and manufacturing of electric vehicles. At the third HHTD 2022, Hon Hai not only expands the breadth of its EV offerings, but also redefines CDMS to promote vertical integration services.