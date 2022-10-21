Panasonic Energy and NMG sign non-binding MoU for anode material

Canada-based Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG) and Panasonic Energy entered into a Framework Agreement establishing the terms of the commercial relationship between the parties to enable the next development steps of NMG’s ore-to-battery-market integrated graphite project in Québec, Canada.

The strategic transaction comprises a non-binding memorandum of understanding on an offtake by Panasonic Energy of a significant portion of NMG’s green active anode material out of NMG’s integrated Phase-2 Commercial production facilities over a multi-year term. While there can be no assurance that a final offtake agreement with Panasonic Energy will be completed, NMG and Panasonic Energy will work together in the upcoming months to establish a definitive offtake agreement.

NMG is also has entered into unsecured convertible note subscription agreements with each of Mitsui, Pallinghurst and Investissement Québec pursuant to which NMG has agreed to issue to each holder an unsecured convertible note for aggregate gross proceeds of US$50 million. Mitsui will subscribe for US$25 million, while Pallinghurst and Investissement Québec will each subscribe for US$12.5 million.

As part of the transaction, a Framework Agreement was signed by NMG, Mitsui and Panasonic Energy that defines the role and responsibilities of the parties in the coming months, including optimization of the feasibility study and other important project-related operational milestones. NMG plans to use the proceeds from the investment to support the finalization of the design, operation, marketing, and corporate parameters of the Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant.

The intention is to proceed with project financing and the final investment decision (FID) on both the Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant once that optimization phase is completed and all operational variables are well understood. Based on information available today, NMG anticipates a 28-month construction period following FID to bring its operations to commercial production.

The offtake and strategic partnership covers NMG’s fully integrated operations with a special interest in the company’s anode active material which has demonstrated industry-leading environmental footprint in a recent life cycle assessment. NMG’s planned all-electric operations powered by renewable energy combined with clean processing technologies are set to generate advanced materials with an exceptionally low climate change impact, in line with global decarbonization efforts.