GMC introduces Sierra EV for launch in early 2024; $107K MSRP for launch edition

GMC introduced the first Sierra electric pickup truck. Led by the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, the new EV will offer a GM-estimated 400 miles of range on a full charge and unique features made possible only by its dedicated EV truck platform. GMC will be the only brand to offer three all-electric trucks, with the Sierra EV joining the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV2. Underpinning these three trucks is GM’s Ultium Platform.





2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1. The 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will be available at launch in early 2024. GMC will introduce the Sierra EV AT4 and Elevation trims in the 2025 model year.

Front and rear electric drive units channel a GM-estimated 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft (1064 N·m) of torque to the wheels via an e4WD system in Max Power mode. The Onboard Power Station Pro turns Sierra EV Denali into a mobile power source, with up to 10.2kW of off-board power that can be used in a variety of situations.

Sierra EV is 800 Volt DC Public Fast Charging capable at up to 350kW, enabling up to 100 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes—the best charging capability in the EV truck segment.





The 16.8-inch-diagonal freeform infotainment touchscreen is the largest ever in a Sierra. The 16.8-inch screen is paired with an 11-inch-diagonal reconfigurable driver information center and a multi-color Head Up Display offering 14 diagonal inches of view. It all adds up to more than 40 diagonal inches of digital displays.

The battery pack is also a structural element of the vehicle, which contributes to its overall strength, durability and performance. Furthermore, the placement of the battery pack lowers the truck’s center of gravity, while enhancing ride comfort and driving confidence on and off the road.

The foundation of the all-new Sierra EV’s range, performance and capabilities is the revolutionary Ultium Platform, first seen on the GMC HUMMER EV supertruck. After the launch of the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, GMC will introduce additional trims with a selection of ranges and trailering ratings.

Customizable Drive Modes enable the driver to adjust steering, suspension, propulsion, sound and power settings for the ultimate personalized driving experience. These modes include:

Standard

Tow/Haul

Off-Road

My Mode – a fully customizable experience for the driver

Max Power – a thrilling amount of EV torque enables 0-to-60 mph acceleration in under 4.5 seconds (GM estimate)

4-Wheel Steer enables all four wheels to work together for a smaller turning circle and improved maneuverability. CrabWalk, a GMC-exclusive diagonal-drive feature, turns the rear wheels in unison and at the same angle as the front wheels, allowing diagonal movement of the vehicle at low speeds.

The GMC-first MultiPro Midgate expandable bed offers room for hauling longer items, while still enabling room for a rear-seat passenger. eTrunk frunk increases cargo room capability with a lockable, weatherproof compartment at the front of the vehicle. The Sierra EV has max towing capacity of 9,500 pounds (4,309 kg).

Deliveries of the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 are expected to begin in early 2024, with a starting MSRP of $107,000 (plus DFC). Further details for the full range of Sierra EV models will be announced closer to the start of production, with MSRPs starting around $50,000 (plus DFC).

The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will be assembled with domestically and globally sourced parts at GM’s Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Michigan—a facility repurposed and retooled with a $2.2-billion investment devoted to EV production—alongside the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV. Future Sierra EVs also will be assembled with domestically and globally sourced parts at GM’s Lake Orion Assembly in Michigan.