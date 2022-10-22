ARPA-E awards $38M to 12 projects leading used nuclear fuel recycling initiative

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Advanced Research Projects Agency - Energy (ARPA-E) will award $38 million to 12 projects that will work to reduce the impacts of light-water reactor used nuclear fuel (UNF) disposal. (Earlier post.) The projects, led by universities, private companies, and national laboratories, were selected to develop technologies to advance UNF recycling, reduce the volume of high-level waste requiring permanent disposal, and provide safe domestic advanced reactor fuel stocks.

Nuclear energy generates nearly a fifth of US electricity and accounts for half of all domestic clean energy generation. While used nuclear fuel, sometimes referred to as spent nuclear fuel, is created during the process of generating nuclear energy, clean energy generated from this fuel would be enough to power more than 70 million homes.

Upon discharge from a nuclear reactor, the UNF is initially stored in steel-lined concrete pools surrounded by water. It is later removed from the pools and placed into dry storage casks with protective shielding. Most of the nation’s used fuel is stored at more than 70 reactor sites across the country.





Projects funded through the Converting UNF Radioisotopes Into Energy (CURIE) program will enable secure, economical recycling of the nation’s UNF and substantially reduce the volume, heat load, and radiotoxicity of waste requiring permanent disposal. These efforts will also provide a valuable and sustainable fuel feedstock for advanced reactors.

The following teams were selected to develop separation technologies with improved proliferation resistance and safeguards technologies for fuel recycling facilities, and perform system design studies to support fuel recycling: