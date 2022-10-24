European Parliament wants car charging stations every 60 km on major EU roads

Last week, the European Parliament adopted its position on draft EU rules aimed at spurring the deployment of recharging and alternative refueling stations (such as electric or hydrogen) for cars, trucks, trains and planes and supporting the uptake of sustainable vehicles. The new rules are part of the “Fit for 55 in 2030 package”, the EU’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

MEPs agreed to set minimum mandatory national targets for the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure. Member states will have to present their plan by 2024 on how to achieve it.

According to the adopted text, by 2026 there should be at least one electric charging pool for cars every 60 km along main EU roads. The same requirement would apply for trucks and buses, but only on core TEN-T networks and with more powerful stations. There will be some exemptions for outermost regions, islands and roads with very little traffic.

MEPs also suggest setting up more hydrogen refueling stations along main EU roads (every 100 km as opposed to every 150 km, as proposed by the Commission) and to do it faster (by 2028 instead of by 2031).

Alternative refueling stations should be accessible to all vehicle brands and payment should be easy. They should display the price per kWh or per kg and it should be affordable and comparable. MEPs also want an EU access point for alternative fuels data to be set up by 2027 to provide information on the availability, waiting times and prices at different stations across Europe.

The negotiating mandate on the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure was adopted by 485 votes to 65 and 80 abstentions. Parliament is now ready to start negotiations with member states.