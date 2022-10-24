European Parliament adopts position on renewable fuels for shipping

Last week, the European Parliament adopted its position on draft EU rules on the use of renewable and low-carbon fuels in maritime transport. Parliament wants the maritime sector to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships by 2% as of 2025, 20% as of 2035 and 80% as of 2050 compared to 2020 level (the European Commission proposed a 13% and 75% reduction).

This would apply for ships above a gross tonnage of 5,000—in principle responsible for 90% of CO 2 emissions—to all energy used on board in or between EU ports, and to 50% of energy used on voyages where the departure or arrival port is outside of the EU or in its outermost regions.

MEPs also set a target of 2% of renewable fuels usage and mandated containerships and passenger ships to use on-shore power supply while at berth at main EU ports as of 2030. This would significantly reduce air pollution in ports.

To ensure compliance, MEPs favor the introduction of penalties. Revenues generated from these should go to the Ocean Fund and contribute to decarbonizing the maritime sector, energy efficiency and zero-emission propulsion technologies.

Parliament is now ready to start negotiations with member states.