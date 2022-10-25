AM Batteries (AMB) secures $25M Series A to scale manufacturing of novel lithium-ion dry-electrode technology

AM Batteries (AMB), a developer of lithium-ion dry-electrode technology, closed its Series A financing. Anzu Partners, an investment firm that focuses on breakthrough industrial technologies, led AMB’s oversubscribed $25-million Series A funding, with participation from TDK Ventures, Foothill Ventures, Toyota Ventures, Zeon Ventures, SAIC Capital, VinFast, Doral Energy-Tech Ventures, and Creative Ventures.

The financing will allow AMB to expand its team and accelerate its commercialization efforts, advance its roll-to-roll manufacturing pilot line to a production-grade line for customers, and extend its dry-electrode manufacturing platform to new battery chemistries and technologies like solid-state batteries.

One of the fundamental issues with today’s lithium-ion battery manufacturing process is the heavy carbon footprint, energy consumption, and cost from the solvent evaporation and recovery process needed for electrode fabrication.

As electric vehicles continue to outperform predictions of global market penetration, the manufacturing costs and environmental footprint of EVs need to be addressed for sustainable mass adoption. AMB’s solvent-free, dry-electrode manufacturing technology allows for the coating of lithium-ion battery electrodes without the need for any harmful solvents or energy-intensive evaporation.

To manufacture battery electrodes, AMB uses an electrostatic spray deposition technique by which the cathode and anode active materials are electrostatically charged and deposited onto metal foil current collectors, which are then processed to their final state.

When implemented at scale, AMB’s technology can enable an order of magnitude reduction in both factory footprint and energy consumption for electrode manufacturing, according to the company. With the additional customizability afforded by the dry process, AMB’s electrodes also offer a path to other benefits, such as faster-charging, higher energy density, and even safer batteries.

Within one year of operation since its seed financing, AMB has demonstrated a technology pilot line with roll-to-roll coating capabilities and industry-matching electrode performance. With this latest financing, AMB plans to scale up its production capabilities and further its collaborations with several battery materials, cell manufacturing, and EV partners.