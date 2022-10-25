Toyota announces bZ3 EV for China, second model in bZ series

Toyota Motor Corporation announced the Toyota bZ3, the second model in its bZ series. The bZ3 is a battery electric sedan jointly developed for the Chinese market by BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (BTET)—a joint venture established by Toyota and BYD Company Ltd. (BYD)—and FAW Toyota Motor Co. Ltd. (FAW Toyota). It will be produced by and sold through the FAW Toyota dealer network.





In developing the 5-seat bZ3 sedan, Toyota, BTET, and FAW Toyota worked closely to provide the best products to customers in China, the world’s largest battery EV (BEV) market. More than 100 Toyota engineers from the design, production, engineering, and quality control departments participated in the development, working in unison with engineers from BYD and FAW Toyota.

The powertrain system combines BYD’s lithium-ion LFP battery and Toyota’s extensive electrification technologies honed through long-standing HEV development, achieving a maximum cruising range of over 600 km (CLTC). The battery structure, cooling, control, and safety monitoring systems were all newly designed for this car.

Furthermore, Toyota has leveraged its electrification expertise to reduce battery degradation, with the development goal of ensuring 90% capacity even after ten years for customer peace of mind.

Toyota bZ3 uses the e-TNGA vehicle platform to achieve more pleasant driving, including more responsive performance, with a low center of gravity and excellent handling stability. The driving position is configured to minimize muscle strain, reduce fatigue over long distances, and create an enjoyable driving experience.