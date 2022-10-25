Toyota announces bZ3 EV for China, second model in bZ series
25 October 2022
Toyota Motor Corporation announced the Toyota bZ3, the second model in its bZ series. The bZ3 is a battery electric sedan jointly developed for the Chinese market by BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (BTET)—a joint venture established by Toyota and BYD Company Ltd. (BYD)—and FAW Toyota Motor Co. Ltd. (FAW Toyota). It will be produced by and sold through the FAW Toyota dealer network.
In developing the 5-seat bZ3 sedan, Toyota, BTET, and FAW Toyota worked closely to provide the best products to customers in China, the world’s largest battery EV (BEV) market. More than 100 Toyota engineers from the design, production, engineering, and quality control departments participated in the development, working in unison with engineers from BYD and FAW Toyota.
The powertrain system combines BYD’s lithium-ion LFP battery and Toyota’s extensive electrification technologies honed through long-standing HEV development, achieving a maximum cruising range of over 600 km (CLTC). The battery structure, cooling, control, and safety monitoring systems were all newly designed for this car.
Furthermore, Toyota has leveraged its electrification expertise to reduce battery degradation, with the development goal of ensuring 90% capacity even after ten years for customer peace of mind.
Toyota bZ3 uses the e-TNGA vehicle platform to achieve more pleasant driving, including more responsive performance, with a low center of gravity and excellent handling stability. The driving position is configured to minimize muscle strain, reduce fatigue over long distances, and create an enjoyable driving experience.
Will Toyota finally start promoting BEV? Is Akio Toyoda going to promote BEV?
Current comments appear that this could happen.
The Toyota BZ3 on paper looks great, 600 km (CLTC), price for base model $29,000 USD equivalent in China, BYD LFP battery that Toyota claims will retain 90% capacity after 10 years. BTW the Tesla Model 3 LFP in China claims 556 km (CLTC) which in the USA has an EPA range of 272 miles - so BZ3 should have 300 mile EPA for the 65 kWh model. The only questions are: Will it be sold in NA and Europe and for what price?
https://topelectricsuv.com/news/toyota/toyota-bz-sedan-electric/
The BZ3 gets it range from a very aerodynamic shape ( a Cd value of 0.218).
https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/38131700.html
This could be a replacement for the Toyota Corolla which it closely resembles and is needed since the #1 selling vehicle in the world is losing sales, so stay tuned!
Posted by: Gryf | 25 October 2022 at 09:00 AM