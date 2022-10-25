Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Custom Truck to offer Battle Motors electric trucks

25 October 2022

Custom Truck One Source, a single-source provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions, is adding Battle Motors to its truck inventory. EV technology developer Battle Motors acquired commercial vehicle OEM Crane Carrier Company in 2021 (earlier post).

As part of the partnership, Custom Truck will offer Battle Motor’s full cabover line including electric trucks, as well as parts and service to the Kansas City, MO market and other cities. The partnership will enable Battle Motors to leverage Custom Truck’s distribution channels and expand its market presence while providing first-class customer service and support on a national level.

This partnership will allow us to offer electric powered options to our customers as part of our “one source” offering.

—Fred Ross, CEO of Custom Truck

Custom Truck offers a comprehensive range of services to the heavy equipment market. The company sells, rents, customizes, remanufactures, and services a diverse range of machinery and assets. The addition of Battle Motors products allows Custom Truck to offer CARB emission compliance solutions for sales and rental customers, better serving the refuse & municipal markets.

Battle Motors produces heavy duty trucks—including a fully electric chassis. Every truck is purpose-built to excel in a multitude of environments and applications, including refuse, recycling, construction, utility, and delivery. In the refuse and recycling space, electric trucks are available in many applications including rear and automated side-loaders.

Posted on 25 October 2022 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty, Market Background | | Comments (0)

