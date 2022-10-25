Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Chalmers study finds ship exhaust gas scrubbers responsible for up to 9% of certain hazardous emissions into Baltic Sea
Custom Truck to offer Battle Motors electric trucks

2020 truck travel between states was highest from New York to New Jersey

25 October 2022

The 2020 NextGen National Household Travel Survey (NHTS) data show that there were more truck trips that year originating in New York with a destination in New Jersey than any other state to state origin-destination (OD) pair (29.3 million trips).

The Federal Highway Administration began the NextGen NHTS to complement their household travel survey data with continuous travel monitoring, which allows both passenger and truck data to be displayed.

FOTW_1261

Intra-zonal and intra-state trips were excluded. NextGen NHTS truck data are passively collected via in-vehicle and smartphone applications. US Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, NextGen Origin-Destination Data Products

The truck OD data include 1.6 billion annualized interstate truck trips including both local delivery truck and long-haul truck trips. This newly released dataset includes OD data on 583 zones in the United States.

Posted on 25 October 2022 in Behavior, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)