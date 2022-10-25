FUSO presents Next Generation eCanter with roll-off tipper for the construction industry

At bauma in Munich, FUSO is presenting a Next Generation eCanter equipped for the first time with a roll-off tipper from UNSINN as well as a mechanical power take-off (PTO). The 8.55-ton truck has a chassis load capacity of 5,135 kg. The payload is 3,635 kg. The vehicle with comfort single cab (3 seats) has a wheelbase of 3,400 millimeters and is equipped with the M battery package, which enables a range of up to 140 kilometers.





Next Generation eCanter with roll-off tipper for the construction industry

With our Next Generation eCanter, shown for the first time with a roll-off tipper, we are underlining that the advantages of the FUSO Canter for the construction industry are also fully reflected in the electrified variant. Thanks to their robustness and variability, the Next Generation eCanter and the new FUSO Canter are ideally suited for the construction industry. Together with our body partners, we can realize a wide variety of applications in both vehicles. —Philipp Panter, Head of Sales, Marketing & Customer Service at FUSO Europe

As the exclusive partner of FUSO Europe, we are proud to have been able to play a part in the premiere of the Next Generation eCanter at bauma 2022 with our roll-off tipper system. It is the first vehicle in its weight class in Europe with a roll-off system superstructure. For us, the premiere represents an important milestone in the company's history, because it was the first time we had supported a project in electric mobility. It was a major technological development step towards the future. —Daniel Rauch, business unit manager for roll-off systems at UNSINN Fahrzeugtechnik

To meet customer requirements even more, FUSO has made several changes to the Next Generation eCanter. While the electric truck was previously only available as a 7.49-tonner with a wheelbase of 3,400 millimeters, customers now have a choice of six wheelbases between 2,500 and 4,750 millimeters and a permissible gross weight of 4.25 to 8.55 tons. The load capacity of the chassis is above 5 tons.

The Next Generation eCanter is powered by either a 110 kW (variants with a gross weight of 4.25 and 6 tons) or 129 kW (variants with a gross weight of 7.49 and 8.55 tons) electric motor with an optimized driveline and 430 N·m of torque; the maximum speed is 89 km/h.

Depending on the wheelbase, three different battery packs are available: S, M and L. The batteries use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell technology. These are characterized above all by a long service life and more usable energy.

The battery pack in the S variant has a nominal capacity of 41 kWh and enables a range of up to 70 kilometers. In the M variant, the nominal capacity is 83 kWh and the range is up to 140 kilometers. The L variant, the most powerful package, offers a nominal capacity of 124 kWh and a range of up to 200 kilometers.

Recuperation can further increase the range, which at the same time minimizes brake wear. By comparison, the eCanter previously only had a battery option with a nominal capacity of 81kWh and a range of up to 100 kilometers.

The charging unit supports charging with both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC). The charging standard is the Combined Charging System CCS, and charging is possible at up to 104 kW. DC fast charging from 20 to 80 percent of capacity is possible in around 24 (S), 26 (M) and 39 minutes (L), depending on the battery pack. AC charging (11 and 22 kW) takes between around four and six hours, depending on the battery pack.

Because e-mobility is more than just a new powertrain, FUSO integrates the Next Generation eCanter into a holistic ecosystem that also includes tools and consulting services for high vehicle utilization and optimization of the total cost of ownership. Through a special analysis approach to total cost of ownership, FUSO dealers will offer each customer a completely individual calculation for operating the eCanter. It is also possible to use the Daimler Truck Incentive Tool to get an overview of incentives and benefits such as specific government subsidies for vehicles or charging infrastructure as well as tax reductions or toll waivers. DUe to a strategic partnership with Siemens Smart Infrastructure and ENGIE, customers can also obtain comprehensive advice on the subject of DC charging infrastructure and receive a complete service package - from charging technology and installation to coordination with the network operator.

In terms of safety, the batteries are mounted under the vehicle’s chassis frame with a highly rigid steel bracket that also serves as impact protection for the battery in the event of a frontal or side crash. In the event of an accident, a crash sensor automatically deactivates the high-voltage system. For improved acoustic perception, for example by pedestrians or cyclists, the Next Generation eCanter is equipped with an external Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) as standard. For greater safety when turning right, Active Side Guard Assist is also fitted as standard. In addition, the next-generation Active Brake Assist emergency braking system with pedestrian detection, which is also standard, can reduce the risk of a collision in longitudinal traffic.