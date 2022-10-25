LanzaTech and Woodside Energy announce strategic collaboration, $50M investment

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Toyota announces bZ3 EV for China, second model in bZ series
25 October 2022

Australia-based global energy company Woodside Energy and LanzaTech NZ, a US-based carbon capture and transformation company, announced a strategic collaboration with the signing of a Strategic Framework Agreement. Under the agreement Woodside will, in collaboration with LanzaTech and subject to a positive final investment decision, design, construct, own, maintain and operate pilot facilities relating to LanzaTech’s technologies.

The Strategic Framework Agreement also allows Woodside and LanzaTech to explore opportunities for the potential commercial scale-up of LanzaTech’s technology, which seeks to convert greenhouse gas emissions into new products.

In conjunction, Woodside has entered into a Subscription Agreement for a US$50-million investment in the common stock private investment in public equity (PIPE) of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (AMCI), with which LanzaTech is expected to merge in a previously announced business combination transaction.

The Strategic Framework Agreement and Woodside’s PIPE investment are conditional on closing of the proposed business combination between LanzaTech and AMCI. Upon closing, the combined company is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LNZA”.

Woodside’s investment is a major milestone for the LanzaTech and AMCI business combination. The collaboration with Woodside is expected to unlock significant value for LanzaTech, allowing LanzaTech to expand the applications of its technology to different feedstocks and rethink waste management systems.

Woodside and LanzaTech expect to further collaborate to explore and develop additional products from greenhouse gas emissions.

As the energy transition advances, we anticipate increasing demand for carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS). LanzaTech have an innovative approach towards not just reducing greenhouse gas emissions but transforming them into useful products. Their skillset in the fields of synthetic biology, bioinformatics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning coupled with engineering offers a potential opportunity to realise this aspiration.

This is a step forward in achieving our goal of building a new energy portfolio centered on profitably investing in the products and services to support our customers’ chosen decarbonization pathways.

—Woodside CEO, Meg O’Neill

