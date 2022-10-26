Bosch begins electric motor production in Charleston; more than $260M in new investment

Bosch has begun production of electric motors at its Charleston, S.C. manufacturing facility. Additionally, the company plans to invest more than $260 million to expand further the production of electrification products at the site, which is expected to create at least 350 net new jobs by 2025.

Electric motors from Bosch can deliver anywhere from 50 kilowatts to up to 500 kilowatts with torque ranging from 150 N·m to 1000 N·m. They feature up to 98% efficiency, which helps to maximize range of the vehicle. With a voltage range up to 850V, Bosch has developed electric motors suited for a variety of applications from passenger cars to light commercial vehicle use.

We have grown our electrification business globally and here in the North American region. We’ve invested more than $6 billion dollars in electromobility development and in 2021 our global orders for electromobility surpassed $10 billion dollars for the first time. Local production helps to advance our customers’ regional electrification strategies, and further supports the market demand for electrification. —Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch in North America

Production of electric motors at the Charleston site began in October. It covers approximately 200,000 square feet in an existing building on the Bosch Charleston campus. The new assembly area includes the production of rotors and stators, and the final assembly of the electric motor.

The company has secured additional electromobility business that requires further expansion at the plant. An additional approximately 75,000 square feet will be added onto the existing building to make room for future production. The total investment for the expansion will be more than $260 million for the expansion and new high-tech manufacturing equipment. The expansion is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

The Charleston plant stands out with a long history of process competency as well as its knowledge in the area of automation and robotics. Production at the site features highly-automated processes, and the site utilizes artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0 methods to gain more efficiency.

Bosch has continued to invest in its presence in South Carolina. To move ahead the vision of sustainable mobility, Bosch announced its fuel cell stack production lately in August in Anderson, South Carolina, as part of a more than $200-million investment also expected to create at least 350 new jobs by the start of production in 2026.

The Bosch Charleston facility, which opened in 1974, is the largest manufacturing site in the United States for Bosch from an employment perspective with around 1,500 associates. It covers more than 900,000 square feet of floor space located on 118 acres.

The newly launched production of electric motors is located in a building formerly occupied by production of diesel components. Bosch announced in January 2020 that production of diesel powertrain components would be slowly ramped down. The site indicated it would secure electrification business.

The Bosch site in Charleston supports multiple products from the Bosch Mobility Solutions portfolio. It produces high-pressure fuel injectors and pumps for internal combustion engines. It also manufacturers safety-related products such as electronic stability control or ESP, an anti-skid technology that is estimated to have saved more than 9,000 lives in the US from 2008-2015 according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).