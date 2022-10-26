2023 Toyota Crown coming to US with standard hybrid powertrain, Hybrid MAX option

The 2023 Toyota Crown for the US market is coming with standard AWD and the choice of two electrified powertrains: the standard Toyota Hybrid System (THS) or Hybrid MAX. (Earlier post.)

Hybrid MAX is Toyota’s all-new performance hybrid that puts out a manufacturer estimated 340 net horsepower and a net 400 lb-ft of torque. Exclusive to the Crown’s Platinum grade, it pairs front and rear electric motors with a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine and direct shift 6-speed automatic transmission. Hybrid MAX produces powerful torque at low RPM for sporty, exhilarating driving and has an EPA-estimated 30 MPG combined city/highway fuel economy rating.

The 2.4-liter inline 4-cylinder engine is tuned to hit peak torque between 2000-3000 RPM; the front electric motor helps maximize torque production. The rear wheel eAxle that includes a high output water-cooled electric motor is coupled with the hybrid system to transmit force directly to all four wheels, ensuring a thrilling throttle response and linear acceleration throughout the power band.

The XLE and Limited grades are equipped with the Toyota Hybrid system that pairs front and rear electric motors with a DOHC four-cylinder 2.5-liter engine. The engine employs Variable Valve Timing-intelligent by Electric motor (VVT-iE) on the intake camshaft, and VVT-i on the exhaust camshaft. The variable range for the valve timings of both the intake and exhaust are set to maximize both fuel consumption and output.

This highly efficient hybrid system can achieve an EPA-estimated 41 MPG combined city/highway rating. The system’s NiMH battery output has increased to support responsive acceleration at low speeds and provide a satisfying driving feel.

Toyota Crown offers either a direct shift six-speed automatic transmission (Platinum grade only) or an electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (eCVT) on the XLE and Limited grades.

The Platinum grade’s direct-shift six speed transmission provides responsive acceleration thanks to Toyota’s new Hydraulic multi plate wet start clutch. A combination of technologies works together to enhance accelerator operation and vehicle response. The six speed AT also applies the assistance of the motor generator within the Hybrid MAX system, minimizing shift drop across the power band. Drivers can also throw the shifter into fixed gear mode, for paddle-shifted fun.

The eCVT on the XLE and Limited Grade shifts gears electronically, providing smart shift operation with a single action. Paired with the THS front and rear hybrid transaxle, Toyota Crown’s powertrain provides low fuel consumption and low noise. Aspects that manage fuel efficiency include an optimized gear ratio and a deceleration mechanism to reduce gear engagement loss.

THS-equipped vehicles feature selectable NORMAL, ECO and SPORT driving modes that let the driver tailor the Toyota Crown’s performance personality. SPORT mode improves and sharpens throttle response, making hybrid driving more fun. ECO mode changes the throttle and environmental logic to help the driver focus on maximizing mileage from the fuel and battery, while NORMAL mode is ideal for everyday driving. Additionally, an EV (Electric Vehicle) mode allows electric-only driving at low speeds for short distances.

The Hybrid MAX equipped Platinum grade receives a more comprehensive drive mode selection – which not only includes NORMAL, ECO and SPORT but adds three drive modes: SPORT+ mode that provides an emphasis on steering response, flat cornering and a sense of stability, COMFORT mode that provides a more supple drive that emphasizes passenger comfort and a CUSTOM mode that enables drivers to adjust system settings individually, creating a safe profile that suites their driving habits.

The XLE and Limited grades come standard with Toyota’s Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive and the Platinum grade comes with Full-time Electronic All-Wheel Drive, two highly efficient systems that take maximum advantage of the hybrid powertrain’s benefits.





Crown Limited

Instead of using a transfer case and driveshaft to the rear wheels, Electronic On-Demand AWD on the XLE and Limited grades employs a separate rear-mounted electric motor to power the rear wheels when needed. Electronic On-Demand AWD achieves stable performance by driving the rear wheels with a rear motor, to provide traction when needed in slippery conditions. The front and rear wheel driving force distribution is precisely controlled to the front and rear wheels between 100:0 and 20:80, for enhanced fuel efficiency and comfortable driving performance.

On the Platinum grade, Full-Time Electronic AWD paired with HYBRID MAX delivers power to the front and rear wheels via a front mounted hybrid motor and a rear-mounted, eAxle electric motor. This system supports stable AWD performance and satisfying acceleration thanks to being paired with a direct shift six-speed automatic transmission. Full-Time Electronic All-Wheel Drive adjusts between a 70:30 and 20:80 front- and rear-wheel power split, depending on the driving situation. This new AWD system enhances the drive force of the rear wheels and provides the feel of rear-wheel-drive maneuverability, straight line stability and responsive acceleration.





Crown Platinum

A combination of lightweight, high-strength materials, such as a ring frame structure, a combination of plate spot and laser welds on the body, and the use of structural adhesive support rigidity. The steering gearbox is mounted directly to the suspension member for a direct steering feel that minimizes line correction. And aero-stabilizing underbody panels with a “stepped” texture help control airflow under the car, supporting downforce for a firmly planted ride.

To help keep driver and passenger sight lines stable, Toyota Crown’s suspension consists of a MacPherson-type strut in the front and newly developed multilink rear suspension in the rear. Swing valve shock absorbers are equipped on the Limited and XLE grade and an Adaptive Variable Suspension comes standard on the Platinum grade. Each option is intended to give Crown a smooth ride that minimizes head movement.





Crown Limited

The Platinum grade’s Adaptive Variable Suspension components have been tuned to support the high output of the 2.4-liter Turbo Hybrid Engine and eAxle. Crown’s AVS uses variable oil pressure shock absorbers. This system automatically controls the friction within the absorber when turning, controlling the damping force, reducing pitch at high drive torque and minimizing the effects of bumpy roads. A linear solenoid type actuator is also equipped on the system to minimize body pitch and roll. AVS tuning also changes based on the selected drive mode of NORMAL, ECO, SPORT, SPORT+, COMFORT or CUSTOM, adjusting the damping force and balancing steering response, stability control and ride comfort.

A noticeable aspect of the Crown is its height (60.6 in. compared to 56.9 in. for Camry). Built on Toyota’s GA-K platform (TNGA-K), the all-new Toyota Crown has an elevated stance that comes in-part from standard 19-inch or available 21-inch wheels—the largest ever on a Toyota sedan. The height elevates the vehicle’s hip point, the pivot point between the torso and upper legs, measuring at about 25-inches and enables easy vehicle entry and exit.

Toyota Crown comes at a Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at $39,950 for the XLE grade, $45,550 for the Limited grade and $52,350 for the Platinum grade. Toyota Crown is expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships in early 2023.