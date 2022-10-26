The Electric Circuit launches a pilot project on heavy vehicle charging

To support the expansion of electric transportation in Québec, the Electric Circuit is a{launching} a pilot project on heavy- and medium-duty vehicle charging. The initiative includes the installation of dedicated stations for safe charging that consider turning radius and trailer length.

With the number of electric trucks on the roads expected to increase significantly over the next few years, the project aims to gain a better understanding of heavy-vehicle charging patterns and then to develop an offer that is in line with needs.

Our goal is to stimulate the growth of electric transportation. Although light vehicles were the initial focus of transportation electrification, many other types of electric vehicles will be on our roads in the next few years. When it comes to their charging, we intend to be ready to give the market the momentum it needs. —France Lampron, Director – Development of Energy and Mobility Offers at Hydro-Québec





The charging station on Rue Cunard, in Laval, is the first to be included in the pilot project. It is especially convenient for truck charging since its configuration facilitates access for heavy vehicles with trailers, which can park on either side of the two charging stations on site. The two stations have a combined charging capacity of up to 350 kW with SAE Combo and CHAdeMO connectors. Other stations will be added by 2024.

The Electric Circuit is the largest public charging network for electric vehicles in Québec. It consists of more than 3,800 public charging stations, including more than 700 fast-charge stations, in every region of the province. Electric Circuit users have access to a 24/7 telephone help line as well as a charging-station locator service.