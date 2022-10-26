Ford updates Escape with new ST-Line; full hybrid and plug-in hybrid options

Ford has given the 2023 Escape SUV a makeover that includes a stylish new ST-Line series, available 13.2-inch display with cloud-connected SYNC 4 Technology and new advanced driver-assistance system technologies. Escape, which debuted the world’s first hybrid SUV in 2005, brings back two hybrid choices for 2023, a full hybrid and a Plug-In Hybrid model.





2023 Ford Escape Plug In Hybrid (left) and ST-Line Elite (right)

The new sporty ST-Line series, offered in three models, boosts the look of Escape with athletic touches. The ST-Line offers a 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine targeting 180hp with front-wheel or available all-wheel drive, as well as an available hybrid option with front-wheel drive. ST-Line Select and ST-Line Elite both offer an available 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine targeting 250hp and standard all-wheel drive and an available hybrid option.

In addition to the ST-Line models, the Escape lineup also includes Base, Escape Active, Platinum and Plug-in Hybrid models. Escape Base and Active models offer a 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine with front-wheel or available all-wheel drive. Platinum model offers a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine with all-wheel drive and a hybrid powertrain option with front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

Every model in the 2023 Ford Escape SUV lineup, whether powered by one of two available EcoBoost engines or hybrid powertrains, targets an EPA-estimated range of at least 400 miles per tank*. The full hybrid model with front-wheel-drive targets an EPA-estimated range of more than 550 miles.

Escape Plug-In Hybrid model includes Ford’s advanced fourth-generation hybrid propulsion system, which includes a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle hybrid engine and electronic continuously variable transmission. The front-wheel drive hybrid model is projected to produce a combined system of 210 hp.

The 2023 Ford Escape SUV Plug-In Hybrid model targets an EPA-estimated range of 37 miles in electric-only mode. Escape Plug-in Hybrid has a Level 1 / Level 2 AC charging port. Using a 110-volt Level 1 charge, the estimated time to fully charge the battery is 10 to 11 hours. Using a 240-volt Level 2 charge, charge time drops to roughly 3.5 hours.

The Escape Plug-In Hybrid model** features four EV modes that allow customers to select the settings most suitable for their individual needs.

In Auto EV mode, the vehicle decides whether to run on gas or electric power

In EV Now mode, drivers can operate on all-electric driving

In EV Later mode, drivers can switch to full gas-powered driving to conserve electric miles for later

In EV Charge mode, drivers can continue to charge the battery while driving and generate electric-only miles to use later

New available amenities include a 13.2-inch center-stack screen for easy viewing, and available technologies include Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Predictive Speed Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Reverse Brake Assist, Evasive Steering Assist and Connected Built-In Navigation. Other available amenities include a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel cluster, Rear Parking Sensors, 360-degree camera3 and a wireless charging pad.

The new Escape SUV is assembled at the Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky, available to order now, and will reach dealerships early in 2023.