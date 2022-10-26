Hyundai Motor Group breaks ground on Metaplant America dedicated EV and battery plant

Hyundai Motor Group officially broke ground today on Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) LLC’s new manufacturing plant at the Bryan County Mega site. (Earlier post.)

The $5.54-billion investment by the company and its affiliate suppliers was announced five months ago and includes plans to produce a diverse range of innovative Hyundai, Genesis and Kia electric vehicles (EVs) and a new battery manufacturing facility. HMGMA will create more than 8,100 jobs over the next few years as the company aims to establish a stable supply chain for EV battery and other EV components in the US market. HMGMA’s new smart factory is expected to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025.





José Muñoz, president and chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor North America, is photographed at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America Groundbreaking Ceremony in Savannah, Georgia.

Approximately $1 billion is anticipated to be invested by non-affiliated HMGMA suppliers in connection with the project in other locations.

Hyundai Motor Group is accelerating its electrification efforts with the global target to sell 3.23 million full electric vehicles annually by 2030. To realize this goal, the Group plans to establish a global EV production network that will ensure a stable supply of EVs around the globe.

With the additional EV and battery production capabilities in the US, the Group aims to maintain its position as one of the top three EV providers in the US.

The new plant will use a highly connected, automated, and flexible manufacturing system, which organically connects all elements of the EV ecosystem to realize customer value. The Georgia facility will become an intelligent manufacturing plant. All processes of production—order collection, procurement, logistics and production—will be optimized utilizing AI and data. The innovative manufacturing system will also help create a human-centered work environment with robots assisting human workers.

As part of the Group’s commitment to sustainability, the plant will primarily rely on renewable energy sources to power the facility and use emission-reduction technologies to meet the RE100 requirements.