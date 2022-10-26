Neste to supply the Air France-KLM Group with more than 1M tons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Neste will supply the Air France-KLM Group with more than 1,000,000 tons (approximately 1.26 billion liters or 333 million gallons US) of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ over a period of 8 years starting in 2023. This SAF agreement is one of the largest of its kind in the aviation industry and supports the Air France-KLM Group’s commitment to a more sustainable aviation sector.





Using Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% over the fuel’s life cycle compared to using fossil jet fuel.

The Air France-KLM Group (AF-KLM) and Neste expanded their existing cooperation with this new strategic partnership for the supply of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel to the Group. This new SAF agreement for a period of 8 years is one of the largest of its kind in the aviation industry to date.

The Air France-KLM Group aims to reduce its CO 2 emissions per passenger/km by 30% by 2030 compared to 2019—a target which has been submitted to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Its decarbonization trajectory includes the incorporation of 10% SAF by 2030, alongside fleet renewal and eco-piloting. The contract with Neste, part of a first set of long-term supply agreements, constitutes a further step for the Group to achieve its 10% SAF incorporation targets.

The agreement builds on SAF supply to the Air France-KLM Group which started in 2019. The two companies have been working together for several years with KLM being one of the first airlines using Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

As the world’s leading producer of SAF, we are helping the aviation industry to work towards a more sustainable future, already today. This long-term collaboration with Air France-KLM shows how we are working together in a number of areas. By the end of next year, Neste will have an annual SAF production capacity of 1.5 million tons, ready to support the Air France-KLM Group and other airlines in Europe and across the globe. —Thorsten Lange, Executive Vice President, Renewable Aviation at Neste

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is an available solution today. As a drop-in fuel it can be used with existing aircraft engines and airport fuel infrastructure, requiring no new investment. Neste MY SAF is produced from 100% sustainably-sourced, renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste.