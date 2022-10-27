EPA awarding $965M to 389 school districts for clean school buses

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
27 October 2022

The US Environmental Protection Agency, through its Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, is awarding nearly $1 billion to 389 school districts spanning 50 states, Washington, DC, and several Tribes and US territories. The funding will help school districts purchase more than 2,400 clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.

In May, EPA announced the availability of $500 million for its Clean School Bus Program. Given overwhelming demand from school districts across the country, including low-income communities, Tribal nations, and territories, EPA nearly doubled the amount of funding that will be awarded to $965 million.

The rebate application period closed in August with an outstanding response from school districts seeking to purchase electric and low-emission school buses across the country.

These awards are the first $1 billion of a five-year, $5 billion program created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. EPA is also designing the next round of program funding to launch in the coming months, which will include a grant competition.

Through future rounds of funding, EPA will make available another $1 billion for clean school buses in Fiscal Year 2023. EPA encourages school districts not selected in the first round of rebates—and those that did not apply this funding cycle—to participate in future rounds.

Posted on 27 October 2022 in Bus, Electric (Battery), Market Background

Comments

Lad

2,400 electric buses is a drop in the bucket; California alone uses 25,000 school buses and the U.S. well over 450,000. But, it's a start and a good use of federal taxes.

Posted by: Lad | 27 October 2022 at 06:44 PM

