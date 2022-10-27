Westport and Scania preliminary testing shows H₂ HPDI delivers peak BTE of 51.5% at mid-load

Westport Fuel Systems and Scania AB announced preliminary engine test results of Westport’s H₂ HPDI fuel system for heavy-duty vehicle applications (earlier post). Westport’s HPDI fuel system technology enables heavy-duty trucks to operate on natural gas with the same power, torque, efficiency, and performance as diesel engines. H2 HPDI operates the system with hydrogen.

The joint demonstration program between Westport and Scania tests the capabilities of the H₂ HPDI fuel system as applied to the Scania 13-Liter CBE1 platform, Scania’s next-generation, best-in-class engine intended for Euro VII on-highway emission standards.

Scania’s engine fulfils the strictest exhaust emission requirements with low fuel consumption and high torque. When using Westport’s HPDI technology fueled with hydrogen, the early test results show performance with a peak Brake Thermal Efficiency of 51.5% complemented by 48.7% at road load conditions, all with engine-out NO x similar to the base diesel engine, which is compatible with Euro VII and EPA27.





Westport’s expertise is in working with gaseous fuels. Hydrogen use in an internal combustion engine with our HPDI fuel system is an affordable pathway to employ a zero-carbon fuel using existing engine architecture and existing manufacturing infrastructure. This exciting evolution of our patented technology provides greater performance while achieving dramatically reduced emissions. —David M. Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems

The H₂ HPDI concept requires limited redesign of the diesel cylinder head and no redesign of the external gas exchange system, exhaust aftertreatment system or crank case ventilation system, while providing high low-end torque—28bar BMEP at 900rpm—and excellent transient performance. This enables a short time to market with an excellent product associated with low investments, and could be a complement to battery electric vehicles, especially for long haulage and locations with limited electrical infrastructure. —Eric Olofsson, senior technical advisor at Scania

The companies expect to complete the initial engine testing in the coming month, before continuing with the next step. Hydrogen use in an internal combustion engine with the H₂ HPDI fuel system is a cost-competitive pathway with existing technology to employ a zero-carbon fuel to power heavy-duty transportation applications that require robust and reliable solutions.