CARB announces $130M 2nd round for Volkswagen Mitigation zero-emission transit, school, and shuttle bus funding

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced that the second installment of funding for the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Zero‑Emission Transit, School, and Shuttle Bus program is available.

Applications for transit and shuttle bus funding continue to be accepted and applications for school bus funding is reopening. This solicitation is open to eligible bus owners throughout California, and funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is administering $130 million statewide in two equal installments of $65 million each for replacing internal combustion engine buses with zero‑emission buses.

During the project’s 10-year period, approximately 425 vehicles will be replaced with an incentive amount of up to $400,000 per vehicle.