FREYR Battery and ITOCHU partner to develop materials supply chain

28 October 2022

FREYR Battery announced a new service agreement with ITOCHU Corporation, the Japan-based global trading and import/export company. As part of this agreement, ITOCHU will serve as a direct materials supplier for FREYR’s procurement and supply chain operations.

As the world moves towards decarbonization, we see FREYR as an integral part of enabling a clean and sustainable lithium battery industry. The supply chain will be an essential part of their journey towards greater speed and scale in the market, and we are eager to support them in sourcing the raw materials to meet their growing needs.

—Yasuhiro Abe, Power & Environmental Solution Division COO, ITOCHU

FREYR and ITOCHU previously entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2020, which outlined a mutual intention to explore potential opportunities within lithium-ion battery production and related operations. As FREYR approaches initial production from the Customer Qualification Plant, the two companies are deepening collaboration to secure the raw materials required for FREYR’s planned battery production at giga scale.

ITOCHU and FREYR are both investors in 24M Technologies, Inc., FREYR’s US-based technology licensing partner. The 24M production platform is designed to enable significant reductions in capital expenditures, factory footprint, energy consumption and raw materials.

Posted on 28 October 2022 in Batteries, Manufacturing, Supply chain | | Comments (0)

