Phoenix Motorcars and Pegasus Specialty Vehicles partner to develop Type A electric school buses; 300 over next 3 years

Phoenix Motor, a manufacturer of all-electric, medium-duty vehicles, and Pegasus Specialty Vehicles, has formed a strategic partnership jointly to develop Type A electric school buses, targeted for the North American market.

The agreement targets a minimum of 300 Type A school buses to be built within the next three years, with Phoenix being responsible for providing the electric drivetrain chassis and Pegasus for providing the final vehicle assembly including the body and cab. Phoenix and Pegasus will launch commercial sales & marketing activities promoting Phoenix-electrified Pegasus Orion Type A School Buses across the United States market.





ZEUS 600 School Bus with Ford E-450 Superduty Chassis, 158" WB Pegasus Orion Body and Phoenix Motor powertrain.

Our collaboration with Pegasus is another component of our “asset light” business model, enabling us to bring our Gen 4 vehicles to market in an efficient, cost-effective manner, while exceeding the highest standards of quality. We should see increasing demand for school bus electrification in the years ahead as the adoption of zero emission buses continues to grow. —Dr. Lance Zhou, Phoenix Motorcars CEO

By partnering with Phoenix Motorcars, we are able to offer the reliable Ford E-series platform with a state-of-the-art EV drive system. —Brian Barrington, President of Pegasus Specialty Vehicles

Phoenix operates two primary brands, “Phoenix Motorcars”, which is focused on commercial products including medium-duty EVs (shuttle buses, school buses, municipal transit vehicles and delivery trucks, among others), electric vehicle chargers and electric forklifts, and “EdisonFuture”, which intends to offer light-duty EVs.