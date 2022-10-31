Dongfeng Fukang ES600 becomes the third model to embrace CATL’s modular battery swap solution EVOGO

Battery-maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile Co., Ltd. (DPCA) and Contemporary Amperex Energy Service Technology Ltd. (CAES) signed a cooperation framework agreement on an EVOGO battery swap project. According to the agreement, the three parties will jointly apply the EVOGO modular battery swap solution to the model Dongfeng Fukang ES600 on the basis of vehicle-battery separation.

At present, Dongfeng Fukang ES600 sedans equipped with the EVOGO modular battery swap solution are undergoing a series of compatibility tests and expected to be sold to ride-hailing companies in November this year. Dongfeng Fukang ES600 will be the third vehicle model to join the EVOGO family. (FAW Bestune NAT and Aiways U5 are the others.) CAES, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CATL, will run the project.





An EVOGO version of Dongfeng Fukang ES600 is undergoing the compatibility tests in EVOGO Shengde Station in Huli District, Xiamen

In the future, with the support of the nationwide EVOGO service network, the owners of the EVOGO version of Dongfeng Fukang ES600 will enjoy affordable and convenient battery swapping services.

DPCA and CATL will cooperate in technology, resources, services and many other fields to optimize the utilization of resources of both parties. In addition, DPCA is making effort to develop more electric models, which will meet users’ diversified demand for refueling to the greatest extent through the combination of battery charging and swapping. —Li Yang, secretary of the Party Committee of DPCA in charge of marketing

The three parties will continue to cooperate closely in the development and promotion of battery swapping models, battery holder development, vehicle and battery data management, and circulation and maintenance of standard swapping blocks in order to optimize and improve users’ driving experience.