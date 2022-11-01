Enevate and Lightning Motorcycles partner to commercialize extreme fast charging battery for electric motorcycle

Enevate, a developer of a silicon-dominant composite anode material and high energy density batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other markets (earlier post), has partnered with Lightning Motorcycles to equip Lightning’s Strike Carbon motorcycle with Enevate’s EV-sized extreme fast charge advanced lithium-ion cells.

As part of product validation, Lightning integrated a 24-kWh battery pack with Enevate technology into the Strike Carbon e-motorcycle. 400 Amps were delivered at a charge rate nearing 5C, resulting in a charge time of less than 10 minutes for an additional 135 miles. The charging time for similar production electric motorcycles is usually one to four hours.

The pack was assembled using 47Ah Enevate pouch cells that began sampling in the second quarter of 2022.

The Strike Carbon prototype equipped with Enevate battery technology has successfully demonstrated the combined capabilities of the two companies, with now more than 1,000 miles on the road while “refueling” at 350kW public charging stations.

The Lightning team led the system development and was able to integrate Enevate’s battery cells into the Strike Carbon platform to create the prototype. Lightning’s engineering team has been partnering with Enevate’s scientists and engineers since last year and have conducted numerous road tests.

Enevate’s XFC-Energy Technology for EVs features five-minute fast charging with high energy density and long driving range, with the added capability of low-temperature operation in cold climates, low cost, and safety benefits.

The company’s innovative, multi-layer design allows more energy to be safely packed into a single cell; the XFC-Energy silicon-dominant anode requires a fraction of the space of a graphite anode used in a conventional cell. Enevate’s large-format EV size cells achieve more than 850 Wh/L and 340 Wh/kg energy density without compromising safety or other performance metrics.

This technology optimizes the silicon-dominant anode performance through a combination of electrolyte formulation, cell design, and cell formation.

In addition to EV performance benefits, Enevate’s silicon battery technology delivers up to 26% reduction of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions for manufacturing of EV batteries with Enevate’s XFC-Energy technology compared to today’s conventional lithium-ion EV batteries (21% for NCA and 26% for NMC cells [kg CO 2 eq. cradle-to-gate, per 1 KWh cell capacity]).

Enevate’s investors include Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (Alliance Ventures), LG Chem, Samsung Venture Investment Corp, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Mission Ventures, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Tsing Capital, Infinite Potential Technologies, Presidio Ventures – a Sumitomo Corporation company, Lenovo, CEC Capital, and Bangchak.