NAPA aligns with Qmerit for EV charging solutions

The National Automotive Parts Association LLC (NAPA) is collaborating with Qmerit, North America’s leading provider of installation services for EV charging and other electrification technologies. NAPA, with America’s largest network of parts and care, will be the first in the automotive aftermarket space to offer Qmerit’s turnkey EV charging installation services to buyers, providing a simple and seamless experience from the point of sale to the customer’s home or business.

As the number of electric vehicles on the road steadily grows, this new collaboration will help NAPA deliver on its initiative to increase the availability of EV charging stations from coast to coast. Charger buyers can now access Qmerit’s installation services directly from NAPAonline.com, where customers can research and purchase the charger that’s right for them.

This integration allows buyers to request an online estimate for their installation and connect with one of Qmerit’s certified installers. Qmerit’s certified network spanning the US and Canada comprises licensed electricians exclusively, who are insured, background-checked, trained, and monitored for safety and service quality.

Within the automotive aftermarket, the EV and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) space is expected to grow significantly. NAPA is focusing its efforts in the progression toward an electric future through global data and insights, talent attraction and training, products and equipment and strategic partnerships. Similarly, Qmerit is working to accelerate the energy transition by connecting the full spectrum of stakeholders including home and business owners, automakers, charger manufacturers and vendors, utility companies and electrical contractors.