CATL and VinFast to expand collaboration, including integrated skateboard chassis

02 November 2022

Contemporary Amperex Technology Company (CATL) and VinFast Trading & Manufacturing Joint Stock Company (VinFast) announced a Memorandum of Understanding to expand collaboration in areas including CIIC (CATL integrated intelligent chassis) skateboard chassis products.

According to the agreement, CATL and VinFast intend to explore various forms of cooperation on CIIC skateboard chassis on top of the current cooperation on battery supply with CTP (cell-to-pack) technology between the two companies, which will provide VinFast rapid access to the global market.

CIIC skateboard chassis integrates battery packs, electric motors, and other critical units into a single layer at the bottom of the vehicle, lowering purchasing cost, vehicle weight and energy consumption while maximizing cabin space for optimal driving experiences.

In addition to the collaboration on CTP batteries and skateboard chassis, CATL is poised to cooperate with VinFast with respect to other areas.

