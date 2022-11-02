Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan to start from $74,900

The new EQE Sedan is the latest all-electric model from Mercedes-Benz based on the Mercedes-EQ premium-class electric architecture (EVA2). The sporty design exhibits all the characteristic elements of Mercedes-EQ, including aerodynamic one-bow lines and a cab-forward design. Starting from $74,900, and with up to 305 miles of range according to EPA estimates, the 2023 EQE Sedan arrives in US dealerships in the fall.





All EQE models have an electric drivetrain (eATS) on the rear axle. The later versions with 4MATIC also have an eATS on the front axle. The 2023 EQE Sedan line-up features the EQE 350+ Sedan, EQE 350 4MATIC Sedan and EQE 500 4MATIC Sedan. Similar to the EQS Sedan, all models will be offered in Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle Trims for the US market. Each trim showcases EQ-specific innovative technologies and luxurious features, along with an array of additional options for further personalization.





The Premium entry-level trim features standard equipmen including the MBUX infotainment system with 12.8" OLED multimedia touchscreen portrait display and 12.3" driver display. MBUX continues to evolve with the Zero Layer interface that enables the driver to access commonly used applications directly on the home screen. Electric Intelligence—an EQ-specific navigation system—factors the elements of electric driving, such as available charge, charging stations along the route and driving style into its route calcul