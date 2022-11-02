DuPont Teijin Films & Mitsubishi Electric Europe partner with Meta Materials on battery materials

Meta Materials, a developer of high-performance smart materials and nanocomposites, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in partnership with DuPont Teijin Films and Mitsubishi Electric Europe. Using META’s PLASMAfusion, the parties plan to scale a proprietary, high-volume, roll-to-roll manufacturing system for film-based, coated copper current collectors.

PLASMAfusion uses a pulsed electron beam in a mid-range vacuum to ablate a solid-state target containing the source material(s). Unlike the typical channel-spark discharge deposition, which is limited by the short lifetime of the cathode, PLASMAfusion deploys a virtual plasma cathode which is generated prior to each pulse of the electron beam.





Each PLASMAfusion pulse begins with a generation of plasma through ionization of the operation gas. The electron beam ablates the target and then the plasma cathode decays, leaving a space for ablated target material in the form of a plasma plume to propagate toward a substrate, where it forms a film. Repetition of the pulse at a rate in the range of 1–600 Hz allows a film to grow on the substrate with controlled growth rate and properties.

The film-based products will reduce battery weight and cost, improve energy efficiency, extend vehicle range, and enhance safety against the risk of battery fires (known as thermal runaway) compared to standard Li-Ion batteries for electric vehicles and other use cases.

The MOU is focused on developing battery materials, such