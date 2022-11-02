TECO 2030 signs LOI with AVL for fuel cell stacks for 30 trucks based on AVL HyTruck platform

Norway-based developer of fuel cells for maritime and heavy industry applications TECO 2030 signed a letter of intent (LOI) with AVL on behalf of an undisclosed truck customer for delivery of fuel cell stacks to 30 trucks based on the AVL HyTruck platform, delivery to start end of next year.





The LOI summarizes the prospect of discussions between TECO 2030 and AVL concerning the delivery of 120 fuel cell stacks. AVL has received a request for quotation (RFQ) from a customer for the delivery of 60 automotive fuel cell systems based on the 100 kW TECO2030 fuel cell stacks.

This customer project has the target to equip 30 HD trucks with fuel cell systems based on the AVL HyTruck platform. Each of these systems would require 2x100 kW stacks. The delivery of these stacks is intended to start in Q4/2023.

AVL is already working on a formal request (RFI/RFQ) for the potential sub-supply of respective TECO2030 fuel cell stacks, such RFI/RFQ to be issued by AVL to TECO2030 within the next 2-3 weeks. Based on that, AVL plans to enter into detailed discussions with TECO2030 in respect to the scope of delivery, all technical details, commercial terms as well as terms & conditions.