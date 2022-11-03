Bloom Energy inaugurates high-volume electrolyzer production line

Bloom Energy Corporation inaugurated its high-volume commercial electrolyzer line at the company’s Newark facility, increasing the company’s generating capacity of electrolyzers to two gigawatts. The award-winning technology is the most energy-efficient design to produce clean hydrogen to date.

In the last decade, the facility has produced more than 1 gigawatt (GW) of fuel-cell-based Energy Servers. The Bloom Electrolyzer relies on the same, commercially proven solid oxide technology platform used to produce electricity, so streamlining existing manufacturing for higher volume electrolyzer output allows Bloom to best meet the needs of the market.

The technology’s significant capabilities for hydrogen production are being demonstrated in partnerships with Xcel Energy and Idaho National Labs to harness nuclear and steam power, and will be demonstrated with LSB Industries, Inc. to decarbonize industrial and agricultural sectors. Internationally, the technology is in use in South Korea.

The Bloom Electrolyzer supports a trajectory for hydrogen to become economically accessible by producing hydrogen up to 45% more efficiently than PEM and alkaline electrolyzers when combined with external heat.

By operating at high temperatures, Bloom’s electrolyzer consumes 15% less electricity than other electrolyzer technologies when electricity is the sole input source. This allows for the Bloom Electrolyzer to be deployed across a broad variety of commercial hydrogen applications, using multiple energy sources, including intermittent renewable energy and excess heat at manufacturing facilities and businesses.

In addition to its work on the east coast, Bloom Energy marked the expansion of its growing American manufacturing footprint this July, with the grand opening of its new 164,000 square foot, multi-gigawatt facility in Fremont, California. This facility represents a $200-million investment and is expected to create more than 400 additional clean energy jobs by year-end, bringing Bloom’s California headcount to nearly 2,000 in addition to its 715 Delaware employees.