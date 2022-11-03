DHL Global Forwarding purchasing 60M liters of Sustainable Marine Fuel from GoodShipping

DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, and GoodShipping are further expanding their long-standing partnership. With the latest purchase of approximately 60 million liters (approximately 16 million gallons US) of Sustainable Marine Fuel, DHL will reduce a total of 180,000 tonnes of tank-to-wake (TtW) CO 2 e on both FCL (full container load) and LCL (less than container load) shipping until 2024.

This commitment is equivalent to the amount of marine fuel burned by 10 container vessels on their journey from Asia to Europe. DHL Global Forwarding has been working with GoodShipping for five years, sharing the same aspiration for greener ocean freight via insetting.





As part of their joint industry impact, DHL Global Forwarding and GoodShipping also aim to pilot a new insetting accounting framework of the Smart Freight Center. The new framework transfers the approach of allocating emission reductions from sustainable fuels to specific customers by decoupling the accounting of the fuels’ environmental attributes from their physical flow to a general industry standard.

In that way, customers can contribute to and report on emission reductions in their transport value chain even if the reduction is not physically linked to their specific transport activity.

DHL’s GoGreen Plus service paves the way to transition to clean and sustainable transportation. As part of GoGreen Plus, customers across the different divisions of Deutsche Post DHL Group are offered various solutions for minimizing logistics-related emissions and other environmental impacts along the entire supply chain, s