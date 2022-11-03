GM and Microvast to develop specialized EV battery separator; new US separator facility

General Motors and battery manufacturer Microvast will work together to develop specialized EV battery separator technology and build a new separator plant in the US. This work will be supported by a $200-million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing initiative.

Separators are safety-critical EV battery components that serve to separate the anode from the cathode, allowing for ion transfer. GM will contribute its separator and coating technology to the collaboration with Microvast. The companies will work together to develop new separator technology that can help improve EV safety, charging and battery life.

This advanced technology is designed to enhance thermal stability of EV batteries and work with nearly all types of lithium-ion cells, including graphite, silicon, and lithium-metal anodes and nickel-rich, cobalt-free, lithium iron phosphate-type and high-voltage cathodes.

The Department of Energy has further recognized GM’s battery expertise by selecting the company for its Battery500 Consortium, which is being awarded $75 million for a second phase of research. Led by the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), the consortium is a team of battery experts from national laboratories, academia and industry working to develop more reliable, affordable, longer range and higher performance EV batteries.

GM is the only auto manufacturer selected for the consortium and will work with other members to accelerate development of high-energy, rechargeable lithium metal batteries.