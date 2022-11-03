KAUST develops AI framework for design of fuels optimized for engine efficiency and lower emissions

A team at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has developed a data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) framework to design liquid fuels exhibiting tailor-made properties for combustion engine applications to improve efficiency and lower carbon emissions. An open-access paper on their work is published in the Nature journal Communications Chemistry.

The fuel design approach is a constrained optimization task integrating two parts: (i) a deep learning (DL) model to predict the properties of pure components and mixtures and (ii) search algorithms to efficiently navigate in the chemical space. Our approach presents the mixture-hidden vector as a linear combination of each single component’s vectors in each blend and incorporates it into the network architecture (the mixing operator (MO)). We demonstrate that the DL model exhibits similar accuracy as competing computational techniques in predicting the properties for pure components, while the search tool can generate multiple candidate fuel mixtures. The integrated framework was evaluated to showcase the design of high-octane and low-sooting tendency fuel that is subject to gasoline specification constraints. This AI fuel design methodology enables rapidly developing fuel formulations to optimize engine efficiency and lower emissions. —Kuzhagaliyeva et al.

An inverse mixture-design approach based on machine learning can teach computers to create mixtures from a set of target properties. Developed by KAUST, this could help find high-performance transport fuels that burn efficiently while releasing little carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) into the atmosphere.

There are several methods developed for fuel screening, but they are usually validated only on smaller blends, or require additional preprocessing, which makes these configurations unsuitable for inverse fuel design.

The key bottleneck is screening complex mixtures containing hundreds of components to predict synergistic and antagonistic effects of species on the resultant mixture properties. —first author Nursulu Kuzhagaliyeva

Kuzhagaliyeva, Mani Sarathy and coworkers constructed a deep learning model comprising multiple smaller networks dedicat