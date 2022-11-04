Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
AISI releases GHG emissions guidelines for steel
Vienna transit operator orders 60 Mercedes-Benz e-Citaro electric buses

Qorvo and SK Siltron CSS enter long-term silicon carbide (SiC) supply agreement

04 November 2022

Qorvo, a global provider of connectivity and power solutions, and SK Siltron CSS, a semiconductor wafer manufacturer, finalized a multi-year supply agreement for silicon carbide (SiC) bare and epitaxial wafers. This agreement will promote US semiconductor supply chain resilience and a greater ability to support the rapidly rising demand for advanced silicon carbide solutions, specifically in the automotive market.

SiC devices are more efficient at handling high powers and conducting heat than traditional silicon. When used in electric vehicle (EV) system components, this allows for a more efficient transfer of electricity from the battery to the motor, increasing the driving range of an EV by 5% to 10%.

SK Siltron CSS partners with global semiconductor manufacturers through supplying leading-edge compound semiconductor wafer solutions. A subsidiary of South Korea-based SK Siltron, a part of the SK Group, SK Siltron CSS is able to leverage the global resources available within the SK Group.

SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate, is a collection of global companies driving innovations in semiconductors, sustainable energy, telecommunications and life sciences.

Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare and aerospace/defense.

Posted on 04 November 2022 in Market Background, Supply chain | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)