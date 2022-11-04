Qorvo and SK Siltron CSS enter long-term silicon carbide (SiC) supply agreement

Qorvo, a global provider of connectivity and power solutions, and SK Siltron CSS, a semiconductor wafer manufacturer, finalized a multi-year supply agreement for silicon carbide (SiC) bare and epitaxial wafers. This agreement will promote US semiconductor supply chain resilience and a greater ability to support the rapidly rising demand for advanced silicon carbide solutions, specifically in the automotive market.

SiC devices are more efficient at handling high powers and conducting heat than traditional silicon. When used in electric vehicle (EV) system components, this allows for a more efficient transfer of electricity from the battery to the motor, increasing the driving range of an EV by 5% to 10%.

SK Siltron CSS partners with global semiconductor manufacturers through supplying leading-edge compound semiconductor wafer solutions. A subsidiary of South Korea-based SK Siltron, a part of the SK Group, SK Siltron CSS is able to leverage the global resources available within the SK Group.

SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate, is a collection of global companies driving innovations in semiconductors, sustainable energy, telecommunications and life sciences.

Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare and aerospace/defense.