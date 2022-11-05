Cirba Solutions and General Motors extend collaboration on EV battery recycling

Cirba Solutions (previously Retriev Solutions, LLC) has extended a prior agreement with General Motors (GM) to recycle electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion battery and cell scrap generated by manufacturing and research at select GM facilities through 2024. With more than a million pounds of batteries already recycled by GM, this program is expected to process even more material as EV production expands.

This collaboration with Cirba Solutions provides GM with customized service, logistical agility, and leading processing technology. It also leverages Cirba Solutions’ expertise in reverse logistics, disassembly, and lithium-ion processing to return recycled materials to the market. The extended contract builds upon the original lithium-ion battery agreement from 2021.

With six facilities, including two active lithium-ion processing sites, Cirba Solutions is positioned to support the battery recycling needs of organizations today and in the future.

In September 2022, Cirba Solutions announced plans to construct a 75,000-square-foot facility in Eloy, Arizona to recycle lithium-ion batteries. The Eloy facility will boost collection and processing for North America’s West Coast end-of-life collection and EV battery manufacturing facilities. This facility is expected to process enough battery material to support 50,000 EVs annually.

Cirba Solutions also received approximately $75 million from the US Department of Energy (DOE) (earlier post) to expand its existing lithium-ion processing facility in Lancaster, Ohio. The company aims to increase its lithium-ion battery processing capacity by approximately 600% over the next few years and open several new processing facilities throughout North America.