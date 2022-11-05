Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Canada orders three Chinese companies to divest from Canadian critical minerals companies

Cirba Solutions and General Motors extend collaboration on EV battery recycling

05 November 2022

Cirba Solutions (previously Retriev Solutions, LLC) has extended a prior agreement with General Motors (GM) to recycle electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion battery and cell scrap generated by manufacturing and research at select GM facilities through 2024. With more than a million pounds of batteries already recycled by GM, this program is expected to process even more material as EV production expands.

This collaboration with Cirba Solutions provides GM with customized service, logistical agility, and leading processing technology. It also leverages Cirba Solutions’ expertise in reverse logistics, disassembly, and lithium-ion processing to return recycled materials to the market. The extended contract builds upon the original lithium-ion battery agreement from 2021.

With six facilities, including two active lithium-ion processing sites, Cirba Solutions is positioned to support the battery recycling needs of organizations today and in the future.

In September 2022, Cirba Solutions announced plans to construct a 75,000-square-foot facility in Eloy, Arizona to recycle lithium-ion batteries. The Eloy facility will boost collection and processing for North America’s West Coast end-of-life collection and EV battery manufacturing facilities. This facility is expected to process enough battery material to support 50,000 EVs annually.

Cirba Solutions also received approximately $75 million from the US Department of Energy (DOE) (earlier post) to expand its existing lithium-ion processing facility in Lancaster, Ohio. The company aims to increase its lithium-ion battery processing capacity by approximately 600% over the next few years and open several new processing facilities throughout North America.

Posted on 05 November 2022 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Recycling, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)