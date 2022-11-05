Genesis Electrified GV70 makes North American debut

Genesis held the North American debut of the Electrified GV70 during a special media event in Los Angeles. The Electrified GV70 is the third electric vehicle added to the Genesis lineup; its global premier was at Auto Guangzhou 2021. (Earlier post.)





Production of the Electrified GV70 is expected to start this December at the brand’s Montgomery, Alabama manufacturing facility. This is the first Genesis model to be built in the United States and the first Genesis production to take place outside of South Korea.





The first public showing of the Electrified GV70 in the US market will take place during the LA Auto Show from 18-27 November at the Los Angeles Convention Center.