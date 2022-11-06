Canoo announces EV battery module manufacturing facility in Oklahoma

Canoo has announced a battery module manufacturing facility at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, OK. The new facility will expand Canoo’s manufacturing and employment footprint in the region. Once ramped, the facility will be capable of approximately 3.2 GWh of battery module manufacturing capacity. Canoo previously announced Panasonic as its battery cell provider.

We are accelerating our hiring plans in Pryor with the establishment of our EV Battery Module Manufacturing Facility, which will produce our proprietary battery modules, energy management system and thermal control technology for our MPP platform. This is the first building block for Canoo’s production ramp strategy, with more news coming very soon. The location has been strategically selected due to its proximity to our battery cell partner Panasonic and our future Mega-Micro factory. In addition, we will be the first EV company to produce our battery modules with Hydro-Power from the Grand River Dam Authority. We will work closely with and hire within the surrounding communities to create an EV Ecosystem in the region. —Tony Aquila, Chairman and CEO at Canoo

Canoo has refined and validated its battery module manufacturing over recent months and is awaiting delivery of machinery at the new facility. The battery campus will be powered by hydroelectricity from Grand River Dam Authority.

The Battery Facility will be in proximity to Canoo’s MegaMicro Factory, a 400-acre campus at MidAmerica Industrial Park, a 9,000-acre industrial complex strategically located near some of the nation’s most highly traveled thoroughfares. When built, the MegaMicro Factory will include a full commercialization facility with a paint, body shop and general assembly plant. It will be a significant investment in the state and will employ more than 2,000 when fully operational.