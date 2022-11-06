Panasonic breaks ground on new 30 GWh gigafactory in Kansas; focus on 2170 cylindrical cells

Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., a Panasonic Group company, began construction on a new lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in De Soto, KS, following the approval by Panasonic Holdings Corporation Board of Directors. The Kansas gigafactory will be the company’s second EV battery facility in the US, following the Panasonic Energy of North America (PENA) facility in Sparks, Nevada.

Facility construction is focused on rapidly ramping up manufacture of 2170 cylindrical Li-ion batteries to meet surging domestic EV battery demand. Tesla uses the 2170 in the Model 3 and Model Y.

Panasonic Energy plans to begin mass production in Kansas by March 2025. Upon completion of the facility, it will maintain annual total production capacity of approximately 30 GWh to supply EV manufacturers across the United States.

The facility will be located at the Astra Enterprise Park site and will once again make the location a key economic driver for the region. Two contractors from the local Kansas City area, Emery Sapp & Sons Inc., and Kissick Construction Co. Inc., have been awarded contracts for site preparation, with Panasonic Energy expecting to onboard additional firms in the coming months.

Panasonic Energy continues to strengthen its lineup of automotive lithium-ion batteries and expand its production capacity, and is currently developing the new 4680 high-capacity lithium-ion battery in Japan.

Panasonic Energy’s facility in Sparks, Nevada, is now one of the world’s largest lithium-ion battery factories, surpassing six billion EV battery cells shipped. The expansion in Kansas builds on its proven success as the North American market leader in EV lithium-ion batteries and long-term commitment to advancing the EV industry in the United States.