Citroën strengthens plug-in hybrid offering

Citroën is offering a new, more accessible plug-in hybrid with a new version on the C5 Aircross that combines the 150 hp (110 kW) PureTech gasoline engine with an 81 kW electric engine for a combined power of 180 hp. This version is based on an optimized next-generation 12.4 kWh battery consisting of 84 cells, which provides up to 58 km (36 miles) of electric driving.





The C5 Aircross Plug-in Hybrid 180 e-EAT8 complements the 225 e-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid version, which has been upgraded. Its range in ZEV mode has been increased by almost 15% to up to 64 km (39 miles). It uses a next-generation 14.2 kWh battery made up of 96 cells.

The C5 X Plug-in Hybrid 225 e-EAT8 has also had its range increased by 15% to 63 km thanks to improvements to its battery management.

180 e-EAT8 Plug-In Hybrid Engine. Citroën has made a new 180 e-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid engine available to order on the C5 Aircross, which complements the existing 225 e-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid. Replacing the PureTech 180 gasoline version, this new version plays a key role in the brand’s energy transition, by offering a more environmentally friendly electric alternative. It also reflects Citroën’s ambition to make this new technology more accessible by marketing a more affordable version.

The C5 Aircross Plug-in Hybrid 180 e-EAT8 combines a 150 hp 1.6 PureTech gasoline engine with an 81 kW electric engine, producing combined power of 180 hp for 360 N·m. This engine is paired with the latest generation e-EAT8 automatic gearbox.

This powertrain is combined with a next-generation 12.4 kWh battery (11.3 kWh of useable power) made up of with 84 cells (41 Ah). Leveraging a new type of chemistry, this optimized battery also makes the hybrid offer more attractive. It can cover distances of up to 58 km (WLTP cycle) in 100% electric mode. It can be charged in about 1 hour 45 minutes using a 7.4 kW charger. Its lightest version emits only 35 g/km of CO 2 .

15% more range on the 225 e-EAT8 Plug-In Hybrid. As well as introducing the new version, Citroën has improved its 225 e-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid offering on the C5 Aircross and C5 X, combining a 180hp 1.6 PureTech gasoline engine with an 81 kW electric engine for combined power of 225hp.

The range of these plug-in hybrids in ZEV mode has been increased by more than 15%—from 55 km to 64 km on the C5 Aircross and from 55 km to 63 km on the C5 X.

By adopting the Euro 6.4 standard, the C5 Aircross adopts a new generation of battery featuring a new chemistry, which increases power from 13.2 kWh to 14.2 kWh (12.9 kWh of actual power), with the same number of cells: 96 (with the number of cells increasing from 38 Ah to 41 Ah). Its lightest version emits only 28 g/km of CO 2 (WLTP combined cycle).

On the C5 X, the battery remains unchanged at 12.4 kWh (11.3 kWh of actual power) and is made up of 84 cells (each 41 Ah). The improvements can be attributed to a change in the way in which the battery’s minimum charge threshold is managed with the switch-over to Euro 6.4, which enables better battery management for greater range in ZEV mode and reduced CO 2 emissions. Its lightest version emits only 27 g/km of CO 2 (WLTP combined cycle).

The C5 Aircross Plug-in Hybrid 225 and the C5 X Plug-in Hybrid 225 can be charged in less than 2 hours with a 7.4 kW charger.