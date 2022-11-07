Cavotec launches ultra-fast 3 MW charging system for industrial vehicles and ships

Global engineering group Cavotec recently launched its ultra-fast Megawatt Charging System (MCS). Providing up to 3MW of power from a single connector, the MCS is a turnkey DC charging solution with grid-to-inlet functionality that supports the decarbonization of industrial vehicles and ships.





The MCS consists of:

a high-power electronic module,

an MCS connector and

an MCS inlet as a mating device located on the vehicle.

MCS is a modular solution, featuring either manual or automated connection to the vehicle inlet, and providing up to 3MW charging power with a single MCS connector. MCS offers three different power levels: 350 kW, 1 MW and 3 MW.

The MCS has been designed for use with all kinds of heavy-duty vehicles used in a variety of sectors, including agriculture, construction, mining; and with e-vessels such as ferries.

Cavotec designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications.