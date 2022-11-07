Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
IRS seeks feedback on clean hydrogen production tax credit
BMW launches new head unit for SAE Level 2+ automation with HERE HD Live Map

Honda unveils e:N2 Concept; direction of all-new EV models

07 November 2022

Honda unveiled the e:N2 Concept, the concept model for the second set of its e:N Series models, the Honda-brand EV model series in China, at the Fifth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, China.

Built on the e:N Architecture F, a dedicated architecture developed exclusively for the e:N Series, the e:N2 Concept was designed to achieve unique driving pleasure, enabling the driver to enjoy a strong “sense of unity with the vehicle.” This was realized based on the dynamics technologies of Honda, including outstanding vehicle stability and crisp handling.

The exterior design of the e:N2 Concept features sharp and dynamic body lines and surface finishing which highlights the metallic look, aiming to present new styling that does not belong to any existing categories.

The interior was designed with an aim to realize the value of this EV as a “space” where occupants can enjoy “intellectual exhilaration.” To this end, a clean and uncluttered digital cockpit was adopted, and smart hospitality for the occupants will be offered with the latest Honda CONNECT features as well as the effective presentation of lighting and scents.

Posted on 07 November 2022 in China, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

